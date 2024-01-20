Shooting woes snap FSU men's basketball's winning streak in loss to Clemson

A hot start for Florida State men's basketball (11-7, 5-2 ACC) quickly cooled down by halftime and continued to get colder in the second half as poor shooting handed the Seminoles a 78-67 loss to Clemson (13-5, 3-4) on Sunday at the Donald L. Tucker Center in front of 10,033 fans.

FSU went on a handful of scoreless droughts, including a six-minute drought in the second half, leading to 40.7% shooting from the field as a team. The Seminoles landed just 22-of-54 shots from the field. Even at the line, the Seminoles were 19-of-26 for 73%.

Jamir Watkins led FSU in scoring with 15 points each. Jalen Warley recorded his 100th career steal in the first half and finished with nine points. Primo Spears finished with 12 points and eclipsed 1,000 career points off of 2-of-2 free throw shooting late in the second half.

Clemson dominated on all three offensive aspects of the game, shooting 25-of-49 from the field for 51% and 7-of-17 for 41.2% from 3-point range. At the line, while both teams had a similar number of chances, the Tigers shot 21-of-25 from the charity stripe for 84%.

Clemson's Chase Hunter constantly drew fouls and shot a perfect 8-of-8 from the line. Hunter led the Tigers in scoring with 14 points.

FSU falls to 11-7 on the year and 5-2 in conference play. It will face Syracuse (13-5, 4-3) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. The Orange defeated Miami on a buzzer-beater, 72-69, on Saturday at home.

This story will be updated.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU men's basketball drops second ACC game of season in loss to Clemson