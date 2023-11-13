Shooting woes, Karlen's big game send Illini to their first loss of season

Nov. 12—MILWAUKEE — The Illinois women's basketball team got the kind of three-point looks second-year coach Shauna Green would expect her team to make during Saturday afternoon's nonconference game at Marquette.

But the 23rd-ranked Illini couldn't convert those chances.

Especially late.

The end result was a 71-67 Illinois loss to the Golden Eagles at the Al McGuire Center, as the Illini played without All-Big Ten preseason point guard Makira Cook for a second straight game to start the 2023-24 season due to an undisclosed injury.

"We can't win like that," Green said afterward. "We had wide-open looks. Give them credit. Every open shot (Marquette forward Liza Karlen) had, she hit. I thought our defense was a lot better. We fought and we played hard. We didn't hit open shots, and they did."

Illinois (1-1) went without a made three pointer for 32-plus minutes on Saturday before senior guard Genesis Bryant, who was coming off a career-high 32-point performance in the Illini's season-opening 81-61 win against Morehead State on Tuesday night, poured in back-to-back three-pointers in a 47-second span in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit down to 62-61 with seven minutes left.

But the Golden Eagles (2-0) responded with Karlen delivering some key counterpunches. Karlen, a 6-foot-2 senior, posted a game-high 22 points on 11-of-16 shooting in 36 minutes.

The closing minutes, in fact, turned into a back and forth between Karlen and Illinois fifth-year center Camille Hobby, who ended up with a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds.

"I was going to (Hobby) late," Green said. "Trying to keep her going down low. I don't know what we had turnover wise, but we had some trying to get the ball down there. We have been working on it (in practice). We have to clean up those things. Hopefully, we can get healthy and get back to 100 percent."

The Illini had 20 turnovers, one fewer than Marquette — with eight of those turnovers belonging to senior forward Kendall Bostic — and shot the ball more efficiently than the Golden Eagles with Illinois finishing at 51.9 percent from the field.

But Illinois, similar to the season opener, couldn't find its rhythm from beyond the arc, with a 2-for-10 showing on its three-point attempts. Bryant had a potential game-tying three-pointer rattle out with three seconds to go, and the 5-6 veteran guard wound up with 11 points but on 14 shot attempts after going 2 of 7 from three-point range.

Bryant, like several of her Illini teammates, also found herself in foul trouble.

Particularity in the first half.

"It was hard," Green said. "We went with a lot of different lineups. We have to find a lot more consistency from everyone on both ends of the floor. There were a lot of things that were out of our comfort zone. Four trouble, it really, really hurt us."

Illinois is back in action for an 11 a.m. home game against Saint Peter's on Wednesday for Field Trip Day at State Farm Center in Champaign. The Peacocks (0-1) have lost 32 consecutive games ahead of their Monday night home game against Central Connecticut State before playing the Illini two days later.