Shooting victim released from hospital

Aug. 10—The victim of an Aug. 5 shooting in Delhi has been released from the hospital according to Trooper Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.

Police said William Effner, 28, was shot by Roger Lynch, 59, of Franklin, who fled the scene and was killed by a member of the State Police Special Operations Response Team member during a standoff on Aug. 6. Effner was flown to Albany Medical Center via Life Net with non-life-threatening injuries a media release said at the time.