Shooting to the top: Area archers aim for big performances at State

Apr. 6—To say that Boyd County archery coach Alisa Borders was pleasantly surprised by the results of her team's performance at the Region 11 meet would be an understatement.

"Usually the kids, by this time of the year, get their mind games going on," Borders said. "They know it's an important tournament, so they often don't do as well. But I tell you, that day, I think both the boys and the girls did their highest scores. I was surprised and thrilled that we had won first."

The tournament took place on March 22 and 23 at Russell where the Lions walked away with a first-place win in the girls division.

The postseason event was actually the first KHSAA-sponsored event of the season. The "regular season" of archery occurs in the National Arts and Schools Program (NASP). Both KHSAA and NASP have a state tournament.

Because this was the first KHSAA tournament, Borders wasn't sure how her teams would do.

"In NASP, it's a coed team, but in KHSAA they divide into boys/coed and girls," Borders said. "When you do that, it's always hard to tell how you're going to do because that's not how you've been scoring all year."

In the Region 11 event, Boyd County beat out Magoffin County by 11 points to take first place and secure a trip to Rupp Arena for the KHSAA state tournament.

"We obviously beat all of our rivals here, but to beat some of the other teams like Prestonsburg, who has typically just stomped us, was great," Borders said. "And to do it by such a large margin... our girls really did an amazing job."

Mayci Griswold, Miko Lester, and Madison Bullion are atop the list for Boyd County's girls team. The trio each placed in the top 10 at the region tournament.

Griswold finished in second place individually with a score of 287, which is her career-best score in both NASP and KHSAA. Her total included 19 "tens," the amount given for hitting the center-most portion of the target.

Lester was right behind with 284, including 17 tens, which nabbed her third place.

Bullion finished in seventh place among girls individually, with 276 and 11 tens.

For all three, the hard work started at the earliest of levels.

"I think all three of them started in elementary school," Borders said. "They've been doing it a while and they just have a very good mindset. They like to joke and cut up, but when it's time to shoot they're right on it."

The focus includes brushing off bad shots and focusing on the next one.

"They never get down on themselves," Borders said. "A lot of kids will let that happen. They'll sling one arrow off and that'll toast them for the day. But those girls just say, 'Well, I didn't make that ten,' and they move on. The mind what they've got to keep under control and not let it play tricks on them."

Boyd County kept its stellar performance rolling into the NASP state tournament on March 28. The team finished with a score of 3287, which qualifies the Lions for the NASP Eastern Nationals tournament May 9-11.

"It was a co-ed group of the top 25 kids," Borders said of the team's makeup. "They made their highest team score at NASP State this year which just tickles me pink. It's a lot of pressure going into the Expo Center there in Louisville. You have 400 targets wrapped around the room. It can be intimidating, but they didn't let it get to them."

The NASP Eastern Nationals falls during Boyd County's testing week, so Borders hopes to get all the logistics figured out to ensure the team can compete.

"It's during state testing, so that'll be our next trick," Borders said. "We'll have to find a way to get the administration to let us go and find a time that isn't during testing, but they definitely qualify and get to go to nationals this year."

They won't be the only school from the area going to the NASP Eastern Nationals.

Rose Hill will also be competing at the event.

The Royals squad is led by Andrew Newell, who shot a 284 with 18 tens, which put him in the top 5% at the NASP state tournament.

Newell shot 287 and 19 tens in the Region 11 Tournament, which put him in first place among boys/coed.

Ben Stevens and Hanzhe Lucas also placed in the top 10 at the region tournament, with Stevens scoring 285 with 18 tens and Lucas putting up 283 with 16 tens.

Rose Hill boys/coed came in second at the Region 11 Tournament as a team and will move on to the KHSAA state tournament on April 16.

Greenup County's Andrew Meadows will also be at the KHSAA state tournament after qualifying as an individual archer with a score of 285 with 19 tens, putting him just behind Newell in second place.

When the Boyd County girls' team makes the trip to the KHSAA state tournament, Borders hopes the moment doesn't get too big for them.

"As far as my hopes for them, I just hope that they don't let the moment just totally blow their minds," Borders said of the upcoming tournament. "It's in Lexington and it's at Rupp Arena. So, that's a little mind jarring. I just want them to do their best, that's all I ever want for them. and hopefully, we can stay ahead of our local teams. We've been first most of the season, and I'd like to keep it that way if we can."

Greenup County's Emma Hunt and Russell's Autumn Patton will also compete on the state stage. Hunt scored 276 with 12 tens at the KHSAA Region 11 Tournament, which got her sixth place in the girls' division.

Patton tallied a 277 score with 14 tens to take fifth place at the event.

Russell archery coach Brent Bailey says Patton has been putting in work since before he arrived with the team.

"I joined up with the program two years ago, and she was already a strong shooter on the team then," Bailey said. "She's probably one of our most consistent shooters when it comes to her routine. When she draws, when she holds, when she transfers, everything is very mechanical with her. That's the thing we worked on with her all year long, just stay consistent, keep doing what you're doing, and her score started showing it every tournament."

Bailey, who is in his first year as coach of the Red Devils' program, said that the relationships among area coaches have helped the sport to grow.

"That camaraderie among coaches is incredible," Bailey said. "Everybody that's involved is so interested in making archery a thing and helping to grow the sport. Sure, all the coaches want to win, but even more so, I think everybody really wants archery to succeed."

The community feel has also benefited the kids in the programs.

"Everybody being so super nice and super warm really helps our kids that maybe come from a small community like Flatwoods or Russell," Bailey said. "When they got up there (to State), they're almost overwhelmed by the size of it, but everybody's so warm and friendly that it kind of compensates for that."

With Patton being the lone Red Devil making the trip for Rupp, Bailey hopes she can keep her composure and most importantly enjoy the experience.

"Because she's going by herself, we're able to actually focus just on her over these next couple of weeks before we go," Bailey said. "We're really just hoping that she goes down and shoots to the best of her ability. She's a high 270s/280s type shooter. I told her, 'Anything you do over that is great, but don't feel pressure to do that. I want you to just remember the moment,' because this is her first time going."

The KHSAA state tournament will begin on Apr. 16, starting at 8:30 a.m. The first and second-place teams for each region qualify for the tournament.

The Region 11 boys/coed qualifiers were Magoffin County and Rose Hill. The girls were from Boyd County and Magoffin County.

In addition to team qualifiers, the top three individuals from each region who aren't part of a qualified team will also compete at the state tournament.

For the 11th Region, those individuals qualifying in the boys/coed division are Prestonsburg's Lauren Ousley, Elliott County's Hailey Lawson and Greenup County's Meadows.

Prestonsburg's Alyssa Justice joins Greenup County's Hunt and Russell's Patton as the individual qualifiers in the Region 11 girls division.

