Shooting suspect killed in police standoff

Aug. 7—A shooting Thursday night in the town of Delhi led to an overnight standoff between the suspect and New York State Police in the town of Franklin, which ended Friday morning when the suspect was shot dead by police after allegedly aiming a shotgun at them.

State police and the Delaware County Sheriff's Department responded to a call shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday of a person being shot on Bob Holloway Road in the town of Delhi according to a media release issued by the state police.

Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said the sheriff's department was the first on the scene, but "due to the nature of the incident, we felt it best if the state police were the primary investigators."

DuMond said the deputies held the scene and processed evidence at the Delhi shooting before turning it over to the state police.

According to the release, William Effner, 28, had been shot and suffered "non-life-threatening injuries." The release said he was transported by LifeNet to Albany Medical Center.

The suspect, Roger Lynch, 59, of Franklin, left the area but was spotted in his vehicle by state troopers on state Route 28, the release said, then pulled into the driveway of his home on the same road.

DuMond said the state police were the first on the scene in Franklin, and were shot at by the suspect. The state police media release said the troopers were not injured, and thatLynch then barricaded himself inside his residence.

"We were asked to assist and alerted our special response team to assemble," DuMond said. "It's basically a SWAT team. We're happy to help any way we can. We arrived about the same time as the state police Special Operations Response Team team and deferred to them."

The release said members of the state police were able to make contact with Lynch and actively spoke with him throughout the night.

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Lynch emerged out onto a porch and pointed a shotgun at members of the state police, according to the release. Lynch was fatally shot with a single round by a member of the state police response team.

Members from the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, Franklin Fire and Rescue and Department of Transportation assisted at the scene. State Route 28, between Rod and Gun Club Road and state Route 357, was closed during the standoff.

DuMond said state Route 28 was closed shortly after the standoff started, but was unsure when it reopened, as he left the scene at "1 a.m. and it was still closed then."

Further questions to the state police, including how long Route 28 was closed, how many troopers were shot at by Lynch and the relationship between Effner and Lynch, were not answered.

"We are not releasing more than what is in the release," Troop C Public Information Officer Trooper Aga Dembinska said in an email.

The release said the investigation will continue.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.