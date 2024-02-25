Shooting struggles hamper Adena girls in district semifinals loss to Federal Hocking

WAVERLY − Marly Halcomb didn't hesitate. As soon as the Adena freshman found an opening, she launched a shot from just beyond the 3-point line on the wing and watched it fly.

It didn't take long before Halcomb's shot hit its mark and was met by an uproar from the fans sitting behind Adena's bench. With a minute left in the third quarter, Halcomb had scored Adena's first 3-pointer of the game and handed it back the lead over Federal Hocking.

But that second lead − the result of a 14-point third quarter performance − was Adena's final lead of the night. Federal Hocking answered back with its own 3-pointer on the next possession, and it floated ahead on free throws to hand Adena a 48-36 loss in the Division III district semifinals at Waverly's Downtown Gym.

Adena's Kamryn Sowers (#11) muscles past a Federal Hocking defender during the Warriors' 48-36 loss to the Lancers in the Division III district semifinals at Waverly Downtown Gym on Feb. 24, 2024, in Waverly, Ohio.

Division II Girls District Semifinals: Unioto girls stick out win over Marietta in Division II district semifinals

All-District 14 Girls Basketball Teams: District 14 Coaches Association releases girls basketball All-District selections

"Our girls fought really well," Adena coach Andrew Day said. "We didn't give up, we didn't give in, and especially in that third quarter I thought we played well. We were just never able to hit any shots to get ourselves some distance. When you're not making shots, everything else becomes magnified."

When shots didn't fall, Adena made do. A first half stunted by a cold shooting streak set it behind early. For the first two quarters, Adena couldn't find the basket. It went 4-of-21 from the field before halftime, and Corinne Day was the only Warrior to hit more than one field goal in that span.

So, when shots didn't fall, the Warriors scraped from the free throw line. Half of their points in the first half were scored at the stripe. Halcomb scored four points off free throws in just the second quarter.

Halcomb led the Warriors with 13 points and eight rebounds, and she went 6 of 8 on free throws. Emma Garrison had 11 points and six boards, and Day ended with five points.

"I really liked the looks we were getting, I thought we were getting open looks especially in that third quarter," Day said. "It was just one of those nights where the ball doesn't go in, and it's a bad time for that to happen."

Garrison, who'd been held to two points in the first half, broke out after halftime. She dropped seven points in the third quarter, and the rest of the Warriors followed suit. Kiera Williams scored her only field goal to earn the Warriors first lead at the 5:40 mark in the third. Halcomb hit her 3-pointer to put them on top again.

The Lancers didn't spend long chasing the Warriors down, however. They played physical, close to the chest and knocked the Warriors around on the boards. Turnovers led to transition buckets and quick scores. The Lancers strung together a 7-0 run through the middle of the fourth quarter and piled on five points off free throws in the final minute.

Saturday wasn't the way Adena wanted its season to end. Sure, no team wants to go out without a proper fight. But the best overall record since the 2012-13 season, as well as another sectional title under Day, is nothing to ignore. It's not a district finals appearance, but the Warriors can take solace in the success they already found.

"The message to those all the girls, but especially to the seniors is 'You're always going to be a part of this Adena basketball family,' and we love them and we're so proud of them," Day said. "Regardless of the disappointment tonight, those are four incredible kids, Emma, Kiera (Williams), Sydney (Ater) and Caroline (Corcoran). They're going to go on to do great things in life, and we're just really proud of those four."

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Adena girls fall to Federal Hocking in Division III district semifinals