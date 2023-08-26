Police say multiple people injured after shooting at Del City vs. Choctaw football game

CHOCTAW — Law-enforcement officers from Choctaw, Del City and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's office are investigating what may have been multiple shootings that happened during Friday night's high school football game between host Choctaw and Del City.

With 3:56 left in the third quarter and Del City leading 34-25, multiple gun shots were heard throughout the stadium. Players and officials ran off the field, while others laid down on the field and in the stands.

Police received a report that shots were fired by an unknown number of individuals at the game about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said early Saturday.

Authorities also reported that at least one shot during the exchange was fired by an off-duty Del City police officer.

It appears at least four people were injured, with one student who was struck in the thigh being treated and released, Marshall said.

From the Skordle broadcast… shots fired at Del City vs. Choctaw game #okpreps pic.twitter.com/6tY0pJxMmd — Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) August 26, 2023

Another person fleeing from the shooting also was being treated for a potential broken leg while trying to flee the scene, Marshall said she had been told.

No other details were available on the other victims, and someone police wanted to question, described as a man wearing a gray hoodie, had not been located when Marshall briefed reporters at the stadium.

Oklahoma County was brought in to help interview witnesses and to handle the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, both Marshall and Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger told reporters.

Berger said at least two and perhaps three off-duty Del City officers had traveled with the high school team to the game to provide security.

"All I can tell you at this point is that a Del City officer was involved," Berger said. "They were working security for that side of the game. Our officers will be interviewed by Oklahoma County."

Fans clear out of Choctaw Stadium after gun shots rang out during a high school football game against Del City in Choctaw, Okla. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

"Reports we have received say there were two muzzle flashes. We have a lot of interviewing that needs to be done," Marshall said, adding that her agency is asking for anyone with information about what happened to contact her agency through Oklahoma County's dispatch office at 405-869-2501.

"I hate that it happened. We both have great students. We both have great cities that we work for and protect," said Marshall.

Between Choctaw and Del City, there were at least seven officers providing security at the game.

"That's just normal," Marshall said.

Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools superintendent David Reid and Mid-Del Schools superintendent Rick Cobb released a joint statement following the incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected by tonight's incident," the statement reads. "Both districts are working jointly with the police presence from Choctaw, Del City and Oklahoma County in an ongoing investigation. The police will provide further details as they become available."

This article will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Shooting stops Oklahoma HS football game between Del City and Choctaw