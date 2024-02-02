Shooting star. Florida basketball guard Walter Clayton Jr. finding his stroke

Florida basketball guard Walter Clayton Jr. couldn't recall hitting a bigger shot in his life then he did in the closing seconds of regulation on Wednesday night at No. 8 Kentucky.

With the clock winding down and the Florida Gators down 84-81, Clayton side-stepped lunging Kentucky freshman guard Reed Sheppard, then drained a game-tying 3-point attempt with three seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Clayton would hit one more 3-pointer in overtime, his seventh of the game, and Florida would go on to beat the Wildcats 94-91 for its first road win against a Top 10 ranked team since beating No. 7 Mississippi State in Starkville in 2003.

Rupp reward: Statement made: Florida basketball gets rare win at Rupp, knocks off No. 8 Kentucky in OT

Tourney chances: What Florida basketball's upset at No. 8 Kentucky means for UF's NCAA Tournament hopes

“It’s probably up there toward the top," Clayton said. "Off the top of my head, nah, I can’t think of any other one so it’s definitely up there.”

Clayton's seven 3-pointers are the most that a Florida player has made at Rupp Arena dating back to 1996. The previous high was six by Anthony Roberson on March 7, 2004 against the Wildcats. His seven 3s were also tied for the third-most for a UF player in a true road game dating back to 1996, behind only Kenny Boynton (8 3-pointers against Yale on Jan. 6, 2013) and Michael Frazier III (11 3-pointers at South Carolina on March 4, 2014).

Clayton wound up shooting 7 of 13 from 3-point range, scoring a game-high 23 points.

"My teammates and my coaches, everybody just was telling me, just keep shooting the ball," Clayton said. "Every time I got a good look, just let it go.”

How UF basketball guard Walter Clayton has adjusted to SEC competition

Florida knew it was getting a shooter when Clayton transferred from Iona. In earning MAAC player of the year honors, Clayton averaged 16.8 points and shot 43.1 percent from 3-point range for Iona last year.

It's been an adjustment facing longer, more athletic defenders in the SEC, but Clayton has still found his stroke, shooting 36.7 percent from 3-point range while leading UF in 3-pointers made (51) and attempted (139). He's shot 47.2 percent from 3-point range (17-36) over his last four games.

"Every time I shoot of course, I’m going to think it’s going to go in," Clayton said. "So, I think that’s confidence. I think that’s with every good shooter, I think I still got a ways to go before I’m a great one."

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Clayton has balanced becoming a father in December with adjusting to new coaches and teammates. He's averaging a team-high 16.2 points and 3.7 rebounds, to help spark a UF team that ranks third in the SEC in scoring offense at 85.8 points per game.

Four of Clayton's seven 3-pointers against Kentucky came off assists from Pullin, as UF wound up with a stellar 17 to 9 assist-to-turnover ratio in the game.

"We all just trust each other, trust plays a big factor into it," Clayton said. "So just, us all trusting each other allows us to be unselfish."

As a team, Florida made 12 3-pointers and shot 42.9 percent from 3-point range (12-28) to pull off the upset at Kentucky. The Gators may need a similar shooting game to post another upset Saturday at Texas A&M (4 p.m., ESPN2).

"That's kind of what you need to do to get a win like that on the road," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said. "We talk about the number being 10. You've got to hit 10 3s in a game like that and we were on eight for a while and I think Walter made the last three or four to get us to 12 and it just gives you a much better chance of winning those games."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball guard Walter Clayton Jr. on torrid shooting streak