Shooting in Renville, Minnesota, leaves one dead

Aug. 6—RENVILLE — A man was killed Thursday night after a shooting in Renville.

According to a news release from the Renville Police Department, the shooting happened at approximately 10:14 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Main Street North in Renville. When law enforcement arrived following a 911 call reporting the shooting, they found a male suspect with an apparent gunshot wound. The individual was transported to ambulance to the Renville County West School ball field to meet a North Air Care helicopter.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, the release said, but the male was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be performed at the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

A suspect, a 26-year-old male, was taken into custody by law enforcement. He is being held in the Renville County Jail and formal charges by the Renville County Attorney's Office are pending. The suspect's name will also be released in the coming days.

The release said it is believed the two men knew each other and the shooting was an isolated event. Law enforcement do not believe the public is in any danger.

The case is being investigated by the Renville Police Department, Renville County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Agencies responding to the scene included the Renville Police Department, Renville County Sheriff's Office, Olivia Police Department, Hector Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Specialized Medical Response Unit, Olivia Ambulance Service, Renville Fire Department, North Air Care and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.