Shooting listed as one of Chicago Bulls top needs this offseason

The Chicago Bulls are firmly stuck in the middle. But regardless if they want to plan for the future or push for the postseason, they need to add three-point shooting to the roster. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report listed shooting as one of the Bulls’ top needs this summer.

“The Bulls seemingly leaned heavily onto the offensive end when they pinned their hopes to the trio of DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević,” Buckley wrote. “Then, they watched Coby White take silver in the Most Improved Player voting largely on the strength of his offensive ascension. And yet, this offense has been totally underwhelming. The Bulls landed just 19th in efficiency on the game’s glamour end this season, per NBA.com, and that was actually an improvement from last season.

“There are different factors behind this inefficiency, but one that’s both obvious and hard to overcome is a general lack of shooting. Few Bulls attempt threes at a high volume—White and LaVine were the only ones with five-plus attempts per game—and not enough convert them at a high clip. Vučević’s regression in this department (40 percent in 2020-21, 32 since) has been an absolute space-killer for a team that didn’t have a ton of breathing room to begin with.”

Chicago needs to bring in some three-point shooting to help Coby White or whoever they roll into next season with.

