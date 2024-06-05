Shooting drills planned for Scotland - gossip

[BBC Sport]

Shooting drills are planned for the Scotland squad by head coach Steve Clarke as they seek to address a lack of "confidence". (Herald - subscription)

Scotland's Euro 2024 Group A opponents Switzerland beat visitors Estonia 4-0 on Tuesday while Hungary lost 2-1 away to Republic of Ireland, with Adam Idah on target after his recent loan spell at Celtic. (Scotsman - subscription)

Andy Robertson remains committed to Liverpool, although the 30-year-old has not yet spoken to new manager Arne Slot amid reported interest in the Scotland captain and left-back from Bayern Munich. (TeamTalk)

Scotland qualified 18-year-old midfielder Archie Gray is among up to six high-profile players to leave Leeds United this summer after their failure to win promotion back to the Premier League. (Football Insider)

