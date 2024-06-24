Shoot for a swish at Lynchburg’s ‘Hill City Hoops’ basketball program

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– The popular youth summer basketball program, ‘Hill City Hoops,’ is ready to tip-off at Miller Park on Friday, July 12.

Hill City Hoops is a basketball series player under the lights at the blacktop court at Miller Park for those aged 12-18. Every Friday evening until August 2, teams will be split into middle and high school divisions and will face off in five-on-five games. At the end of the program, the winning team from each division will receive a trophy.

A registration and tip-off event will start the basketball program on Friday, July 5 from noon to 4 p.m. Staff will be at the Miller Park court to register players/teams, and there will be an opportunity for players to show their game through skills competition and a three-point contest.

For more information to register, visit the Lynchburg Parks & Rec website.

