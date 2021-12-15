Shone ‘Rilla’ Washington signs with Georgia football
It’s early signing day and Georgia football is working on one of the top recruiting classes in the country.
The Bulldogs currently sit at No. 3 (247Sports), but still have plenty of more time before things are settled in the 2022 class in February.
The most recent recruit to send in his letter of intent to become a Bulldog is 3-star defensive lineman Shone ‘Rilla’ Washington. This comes despite a late push by the Florida Gators.
Stepping out the bayou 🦍
Welcome home @Nolasilverback‼️#GoDawgs | #CommittedToTheG pic.twitter.com/pOAYbGmwOn
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 15, 2021
The Warren Easton High School (New Orleans) prospect is rated as the No. 64 defensive lineman in the country, per 247Sports Composite.