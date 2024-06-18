‘He shone’ – Didier Deschamps full of praise for returning N’Golo Kanté

Two years after his last cap for Les Bleus, N’Golo Kanté (33) found himself back on the international stage. His move to Saudi Arabia last summer had looked to put paid to his international career, however, amid Aurélien Tchouaméni’s fitness concerns, the Al-Ittihad midfielder was drafted back in.

He has not come in to make up the numbers either. Kanté was thrust back into the limelight in Les Bleus’ Euro 2024 opener against Austria and he rolled back the years, putting in a dominant display that earned him the Man-of-the-Match award.

In a post-match press conference, attended by Get French Football News, Didier Deschamps waxed lyrical about the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder. “I brought him for that. Once I was sure that he had rediscovered his athletic means… He has tactical intelligence, the ability to win the ball back and then go forward. He shone. He was well partnered by Adrien Rabiot,” said the France manager.

It is expected that Tchouaméni will be fit to face the Netherlands on Friday but whether he will displace Kanté in France’s midfield is another question.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle