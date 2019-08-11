Shon Coleman had surgery to repair fractured fibula, dislocated ankle

It didn’t look good when 49ers tackle Shon Coleman left Saturday night’s game against the Cowboys with an air cast around his right ankle and the update on Sunday confirmed that Coleman suffered a severe injury.

The 49ers said that Coleman had surgery on Sunday morning to repair a fractured fibula and a dislocated ankle. That’s likely to be a season-ending injury and a trip to the injured reserve list may be coming soon for the fourth-year player.

Coleman was set to be the 49ers’ swing tackle behind Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey this season. Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that the Niners will be working out offensive linemen. Sixth-round pick Justin Skule and Willie Beavers are also on hand at tackle.

Coleman was a Browns third-round pick in 2016 and came to the 49ers in a trade late in August 2018.