Shohei Otani will be posted by Nippon Ham Fighters for move to MLB

The pieces are falling into place for Japanese two-way star Shohei Otani to play in the United States in 2018.

Kyodo News reported on Friday morning that 23-year-old Otani, known as the “Japanese Babe Ruth,” will officially be posted by his Japanese team, the Nippon Ham Fighters. This is the key that unlocks Major League Baseball for Otani, because without his team’s consent he wouldn’t be able to be signed by an MLB team.





Nippon Ham's owner (left), with manager Hideki Kuriyama, officially announce intention to allow Shohei Otani to head to MLB https://t.co/kpMJmaxJK4 — Jason Coskrey (@JCoskrey) November 10, 2017





Despite losing one of the most extraordinary stars to ever play in Nippon Professional Baseball, everyone on the Fighters is supportive of Otani’s desire to play in the U.S., including Otani’s manager.

“Everyone in our ballclub accepts his thoughts,” Fighters manager Hideki Kuriyama told a press conference at a Tokyo hotel concerning the 23-year-old two-way player’s intention to move to the big leagues.

What happens from here as far as the posting system hasn’t been officially announced yet. But Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that MLB and NPB had agreed to use the same posting system regulations that had expired last month. It’s the same system that was used when Yu Darvish came to the United States, in which teams post a lump sum of up to $20 million for the privilege of getting an exclusive 30-day window to negotiate with Otani.

[Yahoo Store: Get your Houston Astros World Series championship gear right here!]

Though they’re using the old regulations, new ones were nearly agreed upon several weeks ago. According to Sherman, MLB and NPB were one vote away from putting new rules in place. Those rules wold have eliminated the lump sum, and instead teams would get a percentage of the player’s final contract amount. (Sherman reported that it would have been 15-20%.) Those rules reportedly failed to be ratified due to one dissenting vote — from Otani’s team, the Nippon Ham Fighters.