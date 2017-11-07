Shohei Otani reportedly hires U.S. agent, bringing him even closer to MLB move

With the World Series in the rearview, it’s free agent time in baseball. And there’s just one free agent this offseason that will command everyone’s attention: the elite pitching and slugging Japanese superstar Shohei Otani. Back in September, reports out of Japan said that Otani would leave the country and enter the posting system to play in the US. And according to Dylan Hernandez at the Los Angeles Times, Otani is one step closer to doing just that: he’s reportedly hired an agent in the U.S.

A two-way player who throws 100-mph fastballs and launches 500-foot home runs, Ohtani has chosen CAA Sports to represent him in the United States, according to multiple people familiar with the situation who spoke under the condition of anonymity. Los Angeles-based Nez Balelo will be Ohtani’s lead agent.

That’s certainly not the final step in the process, but it’s an important one. Like every player, Otani needs someone to negotiate on his behalf, and teams need someone to negotiate with. The Los Angeles Times reported that it’s Nez Balelo of CAA, who has the right experience — he represents Japanese players Nori Aoki and Junichi Tazawa, as well as Adam Jones and Andre Ethier.

Just because Otani has hired an agent doesn’t mean that teams can start courting him immediately. Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, Major League Baseball, and the MLB Players Association will need to agree on the rules for a new posting system, as the old rules expired last week. But one quote from the Los Angeles Times article makes it seem like Otani is chomping at the bit to get started.

“Once that is completed, he has every intention to come to the States this coming season,” one person familiar the situation said.