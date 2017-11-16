Shohei Otani in limbo after reported MLBPA challenge

Only a week ago it seemed like Japanese two-way star Shohei Otani was going to sail through to the majors. Nippon Professional Baseball and MLB had worked on a deal to extend the expired posting system for a year, allowing Otani’s team the Nippon Ham Fighters to collect the $20 million posting fee while Otani himself will get a fraction of that.

With NBP and MLB deciding to extend the posting system, all they needed to move forward was the approval of the MLB Players Association. And Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports is reporting that the MLBPA isn’t ready to give the green light yet.

MLB had been hoping to receive approval Wednesday for its one-year extension arrangement. But the players union has the right to approve – or reject – any foreign protocol agreement. And the union decided not to accept, and instead to counter.

There’s no reason given that the MLBPA has decided to counter and negotiate, but it’s not hard to guess. The issue here is the massive disparity between what Nippon Ham Fighters will get for Otani ($20 million) and what Otani himself will get (a onetime bonus of less than $4 million).

What’s a little harder to figure out is what the MLBPA hopes to accomplish with this gambit. They have the power to derail the entire Otani transfer, so they’re coming to the table from a position of power. But it’s not clear what they hope to do with it. They could be trying to get Otani more money, since he’ll be getting so little. Or as Heyman suggests, they could even be trying to discourage Otani from coming to the U.S. now instead of in two years from now.

While Otani clearly doesn’t care about the money he’s giving up by coming to the United States now instead of in two years, there’s a bigger issue at hand. The MLBPA’s job is to protect their players, and that includes their income. Otani many not care about the money, but not all players are like him. Others might care, and rightly so, and the MLBPA is using this opportunity to try and help other international players in the future.