Shohei Ono: Judo's elusive star dominates another Olympics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GREG BEACHAM
·5 min read
  • Shohei Ono of Japan reacts after winning the men's -73kg judo final match against Lasha Shavdatuashvili of Georgia, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
    1/4

    Tokyo Olympics Judo

    Shohei Ono of Japan reacts after winning the men's -73kg judo final match against Lasha Shavdatuashvili of Georgia, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
  • Shohei Ono of Japan reacts as he competes with Lasha Shavdatuashvili of Georgia during their men's -73kg judo final match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
    2/4

    Tokyo Olympics Judo

    Shohei Ono of Japan reacts as he competes with Lasha Shavdatuashvili of Georgia during their men's -73kg judo final match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
  • Gold medalist Shohei Ono of Japan poses after the medal ceremony for men's -73kg judo, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
    3/4

    Tokyo Olympics Judo

    Gold medalist Shohei Ono of Japan poses after the medal ceremony for men's -73kg judo, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • From left, silver medalist Lasha Shavdatuashvili of Georgia, gold medalist Shohei Ono of Japan, bronze medalists An Changrim of South Korea and Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir of Mongolia pose after the medal ceremony for men's -73kg judo, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
    4/4

    Tokyo Olympics Judo

    From left, silver medalist Lasha Shavdatuashvili of Georgia, gold medalist Shohei Ono of Japan, bronze medalists An Changrim of South Korea and Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir of Mongolia pose after the medal ceremony for men's -73kg judo, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Shohei Ono of Japan reacts after winning the men's -73kg judo final match against Lasha Shavdatuashvili of Georgia, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Shohei Ono of Japan reacts as he competes with Lasha Shavdatuashvili of Georgia during their men's -73kg judo final match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Gold medalist Shohei Ono of Japan poses after the medal ceremony for men's -73kg judo, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
From left, silver medalist Lasha Shavdatuashvili of Georgia, gold medalist Shohei Ono of Japan, bronze medalists An Changrim of South Korea and Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir of Mongolia pose after the medal ceremony for men's -73kg judo, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — Shohei Ono made two of his first three opponents cry when he returned to judo at the Tokyo Olympics after 18 mysterious months away.

These were not small tears, either. Loud, body-shaking sobs emanated from the men who had to walk behind Ono in defeat through the otherwise hushed halls of the Budokan, giving voice to the anguish of extraordinary athletes whose lifetimes of preparation had still left them unequipped to survive four minutes against Japan's elusive judo superstar.

Turkey's Bilal Çiloğlu, the world's No. 9 lightweight, screamed and put his fists to his head after Ono pinned him helplessly to the tatami for an ippon, his wails echoing down the corridors.

Azerbaijan's Rustam Orujov, second ranked in the world and top-seeded in Tokyo, dried his eyes with his untucked gi after Ono ended the rematch of their gold medal bout in Rio de Janeiro with two waza aris 65 seconds apart.

Ono is the most dominant player on a Japanese judo team that might be the best in Olympic history. His combination of brute ferocity and tactical invention have kept him unbeaten since 2015, even in an Olympic weight class stacked with incredible talents — only one of whom has ever even scored a point against Ono.

The 29-year-old Ono is now a two-time Olympic champion after winning five straight matches at the Budokan, completing his return with a superiority over his peers that only he can boast in the modern sport. Not even two-time Olympic champ Teddy Riner, the massive French heavyweight who went a decade between losses, is as dominant as Ono now.

Ono is also idiosyncratic: He decided not to compete between the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the Olympics, choosing a path to gold that would seem foolish to a judoka without his abilities.

Ono has followed this strategy before: He skipped two straight world championships after Rio, but returned at the Budokan in 2019 to claim his third world title. Ono apparently feels he benefits more from hard training in Japan’s peerless domestic system than on tournament trips to far-flung locations, and his results are unquestionable.

“I was not in a match for a long time, but I decided to be practical,” Ono said through a translator. “I tried to engage in the training. I was not idle. I stayed focused.”

All the months away couldn't shake the focus of this judoka with two bulbous cauliflower ears shaped by years of being grinded into mats and attached to a head shaped like a paint can and stacked on a thick neck.

Ono looks like a brawler, but his judo is built on speed, strength and a relentless diversity of technique. He also sometimes uses the evocative language of martial arts instruction to voice his goals and aspirations: For instance, he said his goal for these Olympics was “to move from a judoka with overwhelming presence to a judoka with absolute presence. I think I have come closer to that target.”

Any notion of rustiness vanished when the same vicious competitor won his opening bouts Monday.

Because Ono hadn't fought since early 2020, he came into the Olympic draw unseeded and ranked 13th in the world. That meant disaster for Orujov, who likely would have steamrolled into the final if Ono hadn't been drawn into his quarterfinal.

Ono memorably beat Orujov in the Rio Olympic final and again in the 2019 world championship final. Ono took apart the decorated Azeri champion yet again at the Olympics, finishing him with 49 seconds left.

In the evening, Ono’s two fights were tougher. His gold medal bout was an epic showdown with Georgia’s Lasha Shavdatuashvili, a fearless veteran who secured his third Olympic medal while getting Ono into several dangerous situations.

“I had some fear going into golden score,” Ono admitted.

Ono won when he abruptly executed a sasae tsurikomi ashi — pulling Shavdatuashvili toward him and sweeping his opponent’s foot backward — for the decisive waza ari nearly 5 1/2 minutes into sudden-death golden score.

“I am a little disappointed, of course, but Ono is the best judoka,” Shavdatuashvili said. “He’s so strong, and he never makes mistakes. The best won.”

Ono is not a person who reveals much in public, and he didn't celebrate his second Olympic gold medal in any visible way on the floor of the venerable Budokan, a sacred place to him since his youth.

Ono put his hand on his heart for the Japanese anthem, but after he accepted his medal from IOC President Thomas Bach, he shrugged it onto his neck and stood expressionless on the podium like he was waiting for a bus.

But inside, Ono was aware of the moment. Before bowing and leaving the tatami, he stared for a long moment at the ceiling of martial arts' spiritual home.

“I wanted to inscribe every memory into my head,” he said.

Ono’s repeat quest is over, but his games aren’t: He will compete in the first Olympic mixed team event Saturday, joining Japan’s best in another competition to cap what is shaping up to be a dominant exhibition. Japan has won four golds, one silver and one bronze from just the first three days in Tokyo, with eight more weight classes to go.

“I’m already thinking about that team match right now,” Ono said. “I can’t relax. I just want to get a point for Japan.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Judo-Japan ace Ono wins second Olympic gold

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese judoka Shohei Ono won a second consecutive Olympic gold medal in the -73kg category after eclipsing Georgia's Lasha Shavdatuashvili in a tight contest at the Tokyo Games on Monday. Ono joined other Japanese judokas in a medal rush in Tokyo, with Tsukasa Yoshida also outclassing another Georgian, Eteri Liparteliani, to secure the bronze in the women's -57kg class. The most dominant fighter in the lightweight division, Ono had already won three world titles and the Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Games in his favoured event, remaining unbeaten in international contests since 2015.

  • TOKYO OLYMPICS: What you need to know right now

    The table tennis capped off a successful day for the host nation, which ended Monday night with more gold than the U.S. and two ahead of third-placed China. Earlier in the day, 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya won gold https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-nishiya-japan-takes-gold-womens-street-2021-07-26 in the women's skateboarding event, making her the country's youngest gold medallist.

  • Dressel to start Phelps-style medal bid at Tokyo Olympics

    US swimmer Caeleb Dressel opens his bid for a Michael Phelps-style medal haul at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, as judo's Shohei Ono will try to keep the golds rolling in for Japan.

  • The Tokyo Olympics’ Newest Stars Are Two 13-Year-Old Skateboarders

    And they're already inspiring a new generation of skaters.

  • It takes 9 Olympians to break one of the Olympic Village's cardboard beds, viral TikTok shows

    A TikTok from Team Israel athlete Benny Wanger shows nine men deliberately jumping on one of the Olympic Village's cardboard beds and breaking it.

  • Simone Biles on U.S. gymnastics qualifying errors at Olympics: ‘Things to work on’

    Superstar gymnast Simone Biles and the U.S. gymnastics team are stunning audiences in Tokyo for all the wrong reasons. For […] The post Simone Biles on U.S. gymnastics qualifying errors at Olympics: ‘Things to work on’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Most U.S. Olympians to Avoid Federal Taxes on Tokyo Medal Prizes

    American athletes who win medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will not only take home prestigious honors. They’ll also pocket cash prizes. And if they aren’t earning millions of dollars a year, they’ll avoid paying federal income taxes on those prizes, too. Per the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Team USA Olympians […]

  • A Russian gymnast won gold by sticking incredible landings just 3 months after surgery to repair a torn Achilles' tendon

    Russian gymnast Artur Dalaloyan is defying the laws of biology at the Tokyo Olympics by competing on an Achilles that was torn just three months ago.

  • Jay Litherland becomes first Asian American winner at Tokyo Olympics

    Swimmer Jay Litherland is the first Asian American athlete to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Score: Litherland, who is Japanese American, won silver in the men’s 400-meter individual medley on Sunday. Litherland went from sixth to second in the final 100 meters.

  • Sha’Carri Richardson, Alen Hadzic and our unending forgiveness for white male athletes

    The differing treatment of a black female athlete and a white male in the run-up to the Olympics show the double standards that permeate sport The US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson (left), who was suspended for a positive test for marijuana, and Alen Hadzic, an alternate on the US fencing team who has faced accusations of sexual assault. Photograph: Getty Images In seemingly less time than Sha’Carri Richardson’s world-stopping, 100m triumph at the US trials, the matter of her Olympic-disqualifyin

  • The world's most dominant table tennis nation finally takes a loss

    Before its loss in Monday's mixed-doubles final, China had claimed every Olympic table tennis gold medal since 2008.

  • Late argument for canceling the Olympics arrives in the form of a 6'10" basketball-playing robot

    The Olympics are currently taking place in Tokyo, Japan, despite all common sense and the wishes of a large part of the nation’s populace. To make matters worse, Toyota has now trotted out its basketball-playing robot, CUE 4, to show that we could’ve had just as good of a sporting event without even needing to involve humans from around the globe in the first place.

  • Olympics Latest: Britain wins gold, silver in 200m freestyle

    Britain has gone 1-2 in the men’s 200-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Tom Dean captured the gold in 1 minute, 44.22 seconds, while teammate Duncan Scott picked up the silver in 1:44.26. The bronze went to Brazil’s Fernando Scheffer at 1:44.66.

  • Viral Skateboarder Rayssa Leal Wins Olympic Medal At Just 13

    Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal is a silver medalist at the Olympics at just 13, but viral fame is a “been there, done that” for the powerhouse athlete Among the many talented young athletes kicking butt in their respective sports in Tokyo for the Summer Games right now is Rayssa Leal, a Brazilian skateboarder who took []

  • People are setting their Tinder locations to the Olympic Village after a man went viral for attempting to match with athletes in Tokyo

    Reed Kavner set his Tinder location to the Olympic Village to connect with athletes. His TikTok about the experience has over 6.5 million views.

  • S.Korea separates athlete meals over radiation fear

    At a hotel in Tokyo, chefs are busy preparing food for South Korea's Olympic team completely separate from the cafeteria in the Olympic village that they'd normally eat at.Why the separation? It's not just COVID fears, but worries the food would be contaminated with radiation, according to the team's nutritionist, in what's turned into the latest saga in the long history of distrust between South Korea and Japan.An entire hotel has been rented for the endeavour and three meals a day are delivered directly to the athletes.Inside the kitchen there are manuals for sourcing and screening food - including use of radiation equipment.The manuals state that seafood, vegetables and fruits from eight prefectures are banned, including Fukushima - the site of the 2011 earthquake and nuclear disaster.Han Jung-sook has been the nutritionist for South Korea's Olympians for 35 years."We have put more effort in this time because of the coronavirus concern and because people are quite sensitive over the origin of ingredients such as those from Fukushima. Additionally, the weather here is very hot and humid and we have to be extra careful of hygiene to prevent food poisoning incidents."South Korea's decision to have an independent food program has prompted criticism on social media in Japan and among politicians.The country has previously irked Japan by curbing imports of Japanese seafood, citing safety concerns about Fukushima.South Korean athletes have welcomed the boxed meals. And although there may be little sign of relations easing between South Korea and Japan, athletes from both countries are not feeling the heat, at least over food.A Japanese Olympian Reuters spoke with said the South Koreans have been friendly and even share their lunch with him, and that the problem has nothing to do with sports.It is not uncommon for countries to bring their own chefs to the Olympics, either. The United States served its own food at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

  • Filipino weightlifter broke down and said she planned to 'eat a lot' after winning her country's first Olympic gold medal ever

    Hidilyn Diaz's gold medal is the first in Philippines' history and comes after years of intense training away from her family.

  • 'This will never happen again': For U.S. surfers, a surreal experience at Olympics

    Getting the chance to finally compete in the Olympics has been special for the U.S. surfing team, which had all of its qualifiers advance Sunday.

  • Matt Damon weighs in on Patriots' Tom Brady-Bill Belichick debate

    Tom Brady has the full support of actor Matt Damon, who believes the Buccaneers quarterback was more essential to the Patriots' dynasty than Bill Belichick.

  • Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Simone Biles, USA Gymnasts in Team Final

    HOW TO WATCH: Watch the womens gymnastics team final live on the Olympic channel. You can stream full coverage at here or with the Team USA tracker here.