Shohei Ohtani's two-run home run

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Shohei Ohtani crushes a two-run home run to center field, his 10th of the season, to increase the Angels' lead to 3-0 in the 3rd

Recommended Stories