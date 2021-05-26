Shohei Ohtani's three-run homer

Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, called for the Summer Games to be cancelled in an editorial on Wednesday, citing risks to public safety and strains on the medical system from the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors' associations have protested holding the Games, investors have talked up the benefits of shelving them https://www.reuters.com/article/japan-stocks-olympics-idUSL3N2NB1LS, and maverick businessmen such as Masayoshi Son have called for cancelling the games. That Asahi, one of Japan's most prestigious newspapers, broke ranks with other partners is likely to intensify focus on the viability of the Games.