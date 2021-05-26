Shohei Ohtani's three-run homer
Shohei Ohtani caps off the Angels' six-run 4th inning, drilling a three-run home run to right field
As Japan's longest-serving PM, Shinzo Abe tried to stimulate its economy and drop a pacifist stance.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, called for the Summer Games to be cancelled in an editorial on Wednesday, citing risks to public safety and strains on the medical system from the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors' associations have protested holding the Games, investors have talked up the benefits of shelving them https://www.reuters.com/article/japan-stocks-olympics-idUSL3N2NB1LS, and maverick businessmen such as Masayoshi Son have called for cancelling the games. That Asahi, one of Japan's most prestigious newspapers, broke ranks with other partners is likely to intensify focus on the viability of the Games.
With injuries hurting both the Mets and Yankees, who could they find on the trade market now to fill in the holes?
It's going to take some getting used to seeing former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky wearing Bills gear.
EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 14th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Circuit of The Americas, a 3.41-mile, 20-turn course located in Austin, Texas Qualifying: 11 a.m. […]
The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.
Agüero surpassed Wayne Rooney's record in what will likely be his final league appearance for Manchester City.
Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15. Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.
Brooks Koepka reacted angrily after being buffeted by spectators when officials lost control of the gallery at the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Koepka and champion Phil Mickelson had played their shots to the final green, hundreds if not thousands of spectators swarmed the fairway in scenes reminiscent of British Opens of a previous era. Mickelson was shepherded through the heaving masses by a few police and marshals, and soon emerged into a protected area near the green, but it was some time before Koepka emerged to sanctuary.
The Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and eighth-seeded Washington Wizards meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament.
Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021
YouTube celebrity-turned boxer Jake Paul reportedly signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime Sports which has the boxing world in an uproar with Tyson Fury and Shaq calling him out on social media.
Grimes is a projected late first-round to early second-round draft pick in this year’s NBA draft.
Understand the judging criteria, and you'll understand why Sal D'Amato scored Round 1 10-8 for Michael Chandler.
Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021
"Our membership has spoken and despite the very small margin in which the two-thirds majority was not reached, the BWF respects the outcome to retain the three games to 21 points scoring system," BWF president Poul-Erik Hoyer said. "It is now the second time such a proposal has not been approved," Hoyer added. Hoyer and KhunyingPatama Leeswadtrakul were also re-elected unopposed to the role of BWF president and deputy president while 20 BWF council members were confirmed for the 2021 to 2025 cycle.
Jack Hermansson put an exclamation point on his UFC Fight Night 188 win with a third round worthy of 10-8 scores.
Kyle Busch essentially went to school Saturday afternoon in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to learn the Circuit of The Americas road course in preparation for Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series race there. The result, however, was that Busch absolutely schooled the field — earning an 11-second victory in the Pit Boss 250, the series’ debut on […]
The intrigue for NASCAR’s first trip to the Circuit of The Americas road course pepped up not long after the 2021 schedule was released last September. The sprawling 3.41-mile layout was one of a handful of new venues, instantly rising toward the top of the list of NASCAR’s most technical tracks. The intrigue is now […]
AD got a flagrant 1 for the kick, but still got to shoot free throws.