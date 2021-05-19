Shohei Ohtani's solo home run

GlobeNewswire

Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Nashville Predators all using Versus and Xcite to drive fan engagement on the way to the Stanley CupLOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) (FRANKFURT: BMVB) announced today that it will be working with Xcite Interactive, a company that Versus recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire, to power the fan experience for a number of the teams playing in the NHL playoffs for the Stanley Cup. Six of the sixteen NHL playoff teams, including the Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Nashville Predators are using Versus and Xcite’s predictive platforms, engagement tools, and games throughout the playoffs. Versus and Xcite’s second screen engagement platform will augment fans’ participation during the Stanley Cup showdowns that determine which teams will play for the Cup. The interactive experiences will include a range of games from predictive trivia games, traditional arcade games, social interaction, and games that enable fans to play along while watching the game in-venue or at home. According to NHL.com, the NHL saw record viewership at its season’s opening this year, when 1.73 million viewers watched the Washington Capitals versus the Pittsburgh Penguins. “The Stanley Cup playoffs is a huge global event with millions of fans worldwide, and Versus is thrilled to support multiple world-class teams and their fans as the teams skate for the cup,” says Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. The playoff games start this week and continue through May culminating with the Stanley Cup finals to determine the winner of the Stanley Cup in July 2021. Fans can view the playoff schedule at https://www.nhl.com/schedule and can take part in the gaming action at https://versussystems.com/players/. About Versus SystemsVersus Systems Inc. has developed a proprietary interactive prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of streaming media, live events, broadcast TV, games, apps, and other content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Audiences can choose from among the offered prizes and then complete in-game or in-app challenges to win the prizes. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire Xcite Interactive, a world-leader in audience engagement that works with the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel. 