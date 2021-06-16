Shohei Ohtani's no-doubt home run

Reuters

Formula One fans may groan but Mercedes will be hoping for more dominance and a lot less drama at the French Grand Prix this weekend after their street race setbacks in Monaco and Azerbaijan. Le Castellet's Paul Ricard circuit is loved more for its history and location, perched on a plateau above the Mediterranean coast in the sunny south of France, than its layout. Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton won from pole in 2018 and 2019, with no race last year due to the pandemic, and a hat-trick would do nicely as the Mercedes driver seeks to retake the overall lead from Red Bull's Max Verstappen.