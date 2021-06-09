Shohei Ohtani's monster home run

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Shohei Ohtani cranks a monstrous 470-ft. two-run home run to right-center field and gives the Angels a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st

Recommended Stories

  • Rip Hamilton lobbying for Chauncey Billups as Blazers head coach

    He is on Damian Lillard's short list...

  • Blazers hope to begin coach candidate interviews this week

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) The Portland Trail Blazers are compiling a list of possible candidates to replace coach Terry Stotts and general manager Neil Olshey said Monday that he hopes to start conducting a first round of virtual interviews this week. Rumors swirled this weekend about possible candidates after Stotts was fired Friday, a day after the Blazers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the playoffs, but Olshey said the team is still preparing the list to give to team owner Jody Allen.

  • Dodgers vs. Pirates Highlights

    Chris Taylor’s two-run homer propels Dodgers to win

  • Nazem Kadri’s 8-game suspension upheld by independent arbitrator

    Kadri will have to serve the remaining two games of his suspension.

  • Bogdan Bogdanovic with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta Hawks) with a buzzer beater vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 06/08/2021

  • Floyd Mayweather: Logan Paul was legalized bank robbery

    Floyd Mayweather talks about his love /hate relationship with the media after his boxing exhibition with Logan Paul at the post-fight press conference. Results: Floyd Mayweather holds Logan Paul under water for eight rounds Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul face off in Miami (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • MLB responds to suit seeking return of All-Star Game to Atlanta

    Major League Baseball issued a strong response Tuesday to a lawsuit seeking to force the return of the 2021 All-Star Game to Atlanta, terming the legal action "frivolous." Washington-based Job Creators Network (JCN) sued MLB and the MLB Players Association last week in U.S. District Court in New York, maintaining that baseball's decision to move the July 13 All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver was "unlawful interference." Alleging that MLB and the players union "plotted, coordinated, and executed a common plan and conspiracy to cancel the All-Star Game in Atlanta with the intent to injure and deprive residents and businesses of Atlanta, Georgia of their Constitutional rights," JCN is seeking $100 million-plus in compensatory damages and $1 billion in punitive damages.

  • Penalty report: Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 team fined for lug-nut violation at Sonoma

    NASCAR officials fined the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team Tuesday for a lug-nut infraction after Sunday’s Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway. Race officials found one lug nut not safely secured in a post-race check after the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the 2.52-mile road course. Running afoul of Section 10.9.10.4 in the NASCAR Rule […]

  • Ex-Athletics DH Khris Davis DFA'd by Rangers before Giants series

    Khris Davis led the major leagues in home runs in 2018.

  • Golden Retriever puppy only wants to protect newborn baby

    Barkley the Golden Retriever puppy quickly assumes the role of pawtector to the newest addition to this family and won't leave her side while she naps - not even to play outside!

  • Susie Wheldon: ‘Dan would have been over the moon about our sons racing’

    Nearly 10 years after her husband was killed during a race, Susie Wheldon’s sons are following in their father’s footsteps. It is a decision she supports Dan Wheldon with Susie, holding Oliver, and Sebastian after his Indy 500 victory in 2011. Photograph: Nick Laham/Getty Images Susie Wheldon’s two sons want to be elite race-car drivers someday, which is no surprise. Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon’s father, Dan, won the Indianapolis 500 twice and an IndyCar Series driving championship, and as Susi

  • Bob Melvin 'surprised' that Khris Davis was DFA'd by Rangers

    "I still think there's some game left for him."

  • MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox, Rays continue to roll

    The Boston Red Sox remain one of the top teams in the league as we enter the summer months. See how they stack up with the other 29 MLB clubs in our latest power rankings.

  • Khris Davis DFA'd by Rangers, who want look at young players

    Khris Davis was designated for assignment Tuesday by the slumping Texas Rangers, a move more about the young team's standing than the struggles of the veteran slugger. Texas got the 33-year-old Davis, who has a $16.75 million salary this season, when longtime starting shortstop Elvis Andrus was traded to Oakland in February. The Rangers recalled infielder/outfielder Eli White from Triple-A Round Rock.

  • Lions 2021: How Dan Biggar and Courtney Lawes can lead the bid to beat South Africa

    “A lot of players dream of going on a Lions tour in form and fresh.” During a stirring first-half performance from Northampton Saints against Exeter Chiefs on Sunday afternoon at Franklin’s Gardens, BT Sport summariser and Telegraph Sport columnist Austin Healey made a salient point. Unfortunately, exhausting domestic schedules mean British and Irish Lions tourists often limp to their destination and fail to do themselves justice. Healey was referring to Courtney Lawes, but fly-half Dan Biggar –

  • 'Cash is king' as Medvedev exits French Open with TV blast and shot to regret

    Daniil Medvedev's French Open campaign came to an end on Tuesday with an ill-judged underarm serve on match point followed by an impassioned outburst over his eagerly-awaited showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas being played inside an empty stadium.

  • Fowler misses out on US Open berth

    Rickie Fowler's bid to qualify for the US Open ended in disappointment on Tuesday, the out-of-form American world number 87 missing out on a spot at Torrey Pines by one shot.

  • NHL Betting lines: Will Lightning strike in Carolina?

    Let's examine the betting odds and lines for Game 5 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes as well as the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche.

  • Tennis-Gauff eases through to last 16 as Brady retires

    PARIS (Reuters) -Teenager Coco Gauff reached the last 16 of the French Open for the first time after fellow American Jennifer Brady quit with a foot injury having lost the first set 6-1 on Saturday. The 17-year-old was in complete command as she won the first set in 23 minutes, with only one unforced error to her name. Australian Open runner-up Brady then asked for medical assistance and decided that she could no longer continue.

  • Why Australia's softball players are the first athletes to arrive for Tokyo Olympics

    Members of Australia's softball team arrived in Japan more than a month ahead of the Tokyo Games, hoping to face their first international competition since before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.