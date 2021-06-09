Shohei Ohtani's monster home run

Reuters

Major League Baseball issued a strong response Tuesday to a lawsuit seeking to force the return of the 2021 All-Star Game to Atlanta, terming the legal action "frivolous." Washington-based Job Creators Network (JCN) sued MLB and the MLB Players Association last week in U.S. District Court in New York, maintaining that baseball's decision to move the July 13 All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver was "unlawful interference." Alleging that MLB and the players union "plotted, coordinated, and executed a common plan and conspiracy to cancel the All-Star Game in Atlanta with the intent to injure and deprive residents and businesses of Atlanta, Georgia of their Constitutional rights," JCN is seeking $100 million-plus in compensatory damages and $1 billion in punitive damages.