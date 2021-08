Associated Press

Kyle Tucker hit his first career grand slam, Zack Greinke pitched two-hit ball over seven scoreless innings and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 Friday night. Tucker accounted for all of Houston’s runs in the fourth inning when he drove the first pitch of the at-bat from Patrick Sandoval (3-6) into the stands in right-center field for his 22nd home run of the season. Ten of Tucker’s 35 career homers have come against the Angels.