Shohei Ohtani's exceptional start
Shohei Ohtani strikes out eight, walks one, and holds the Mariners scoreless on three hits in his dominant seven-inning start for the Angels
Shohei Ohtani strikes out eight, walks one, and holds the Mariners scoreless on three hits in his dominant seven-inning start for the Angels
Escobar's three-run homer lifts Mets to 5-1 win
Seth Brown's 4 RBIs lead the A's to a win over Astros
Shohei Ohtani drives in Mike Trout from first with a double off the left-field wall, putting the Angels on the board, 1-0, in the 1st inning
Athletics' Seth Brown did his homework for the go-ahead home run off Astros pitcher Jos Urquidy.
For some fans attending the Angels' win over the Mariners the experience at Angel Stadium, along with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, is still a big draw.
Every game the rest of the way is crucial for the White Sox, and Saturday was especially important in their AL Central race with the Guardians.
These three running backs enter Week 2 in potentially favorable situations.
Very few, if any, high school athletes are under the microscope that Arch Manning is. On Friday night in New Orleans, the Texas commit blocked out all of the noise and delivered an epic performance under the lights. Down 32-14 at the half, Isidore Newman needed points in a hurry.
Notre Dame is outcoached and outclassed in a loss to Marshall, ending any playoff chances
By Saturday, eight of the Cubs who were in the Opening Day lineup were out of the organization or otherwise unavailable, including Frank "The Tank" Schwindel, who was DFA'd.
Can Aaron Judge catch Roger Maris and the American League single-season record for home runs? An updated look at his progress and remaining schedule.
San Francisco proved to be the perfect fit for Hunter Pence after a 2012 trade to the Giants, and he was exactly what the organization needed. Today, Pence will go up on the organization's Wall of Fame.
The futures of J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi were once difficult decisions for the Red Sox. But as John Tomase writes, the answers couldn't be more clear for Chaim Bloom based on what's transpired the last couple months.
The Big Ten is one of the most dominant conferences in college football. But outside of a few teams at the top, it's not very good right now.
Albert Pujols continues his push as one of MLB's best ever players. Here's where he currently stands on the all-time home runs list.
Gillian Robertson's rear-naked choke finish of Mariya Agapova was tough to watch.
MLB will have no one-game playoffs; all tiebreakers will be determined by head-to-head records, with extensive tiebreaking protocols in place.
Tonight, one of boxing’s biggest rivalries is finally getting the trilogy it deserves — here’s how to watch Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin online
New York Yankees first baseman Marwin Gonzalez left Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers after getting hit on the head by a throw from catcher Victor Caratini while standing in the batter’s box. Caratini had just received a pitch from Brandon Woodruff and was attempting to get the ball back to the pitcher, but the catcher’s throw instead struck the left-handed-hitting Gonzalez on the left side of his helmet. Gonzalez was examined by an athletic trainer for a few minutes before getting removed from the game.
Here are five main things we think we learned from Ohio State's blowout win over the Toledo Rockets. #GoBucks