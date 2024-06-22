Shohei Ohtani's 455-foot home run can't save Dodgers in 10-inning loss to Angels

Angels second baseman Michael Stefanic forces out Shohei Ohtani while turning a double play in the first inning of a 3-2 win over the Dodgers in 10 innings at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

For the 11th consecutive time, Shohei Ohtani was on the losing end of a Freeway Series game.

Friday just happened to be his first defeat in the rivalry wearing Dodger blue.

Despite a mammoth two-run home run from Ohtani that opened the scoring in the fifth inning, the Dodgers couldn’t muster anything else on offense, falling to the Angels 3-2 in 10 innings — a defeat that felt eerily similar to those Ohtani experienced during his six years in Anaheim.

Playing without Mookie Betts (hand fracture) and Will Smith (planned day off) Friday night, the Dodgers' lineup was entirely Ohtani-reliant. He had two hits, but the rest of the lineup managed only three (including none from Freddie Freeman or Teoscar Hernández).

Even after a third-inning forearm injury to Patrick Sandoval forced the Angels to dip into their bullpen early, the Dodgers barely threatened in the latter half of the game, failing to even put a runner in scoring position until an automatic runner took second in the 10th.

By then, the Angels had erased the two-run deficit, scoring twice off reliever Ryan Yarbrough in the sixth — Yarbrough hit three batters in the inning, including one with the bases loaded — after being shut out by Landon Knack for the first five innings.

In the top of the 10th, they finally took the lead on an RBI single from Taylor Ward, who lined a two-out, two-strike slider from Evan Phillips through the left side of the infield.

Dodgers pitcher Landon Knack delivers in the first inning against the Angels on Friday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers (47-31) had been on a 10-game winning streak against the Angels, a Freeway Series record that dated to 2021.

In each of those games, Ohtani was on the losing side, providing one of the lone bright spots for an Angels club that never made the postseason during his time.

This season, in the first of the 10-year, $700-million contract he signed with the Dodgers last December, Ohtani has been the best player on a team not only cruising toward October, but currently holding the best betting odds in all of MLB to win the World Series.

His 455-foot blast Friday was his National League-leading 22nd of the season, and seventh in his last 11 games (three of those have been 450 feet or more). In addition to his two walks and eighth-inning single, it also helped raise his OPS to 1.026, trailing only Aaron Judge for the major league lead.

But Friday was a reminder the Dodgers — just like the Angels for the last half a dozen years — still need more than just Ohtani on any given night.

Whatever personal revenge he exacted in his first meeting with his former team didn’t matter.

In yet another Freeway Series game, Ohtani was on the losing end again.

Walker Buehler plan TBD

Two days after the Dodgers put pitcher Walker Buehler on the injured list because of hip inflammation, Roberts said the team was still deciding how it would handle Buehler’s rehabilitation process — one that will double as a midseason “reset” for the struggling pitcher.

Returning from a second career Tommy John surgery, Buehler was 1-4 with a 5.84 ERA in eight starts before going on the IL last week. He was at Dodger Stadium on Friday, though Roberts said it's possible he could go “off site” as he tries to find some consistency with his delivery.

“We haven’t figured that one out completely,” Roberts said. “I think with Walker, it’s sort of trying to figure out who he is as a pitcher right now, where his body is at. He’s a lot heavier and stronger than he was before the surgery. So to kind of figure out how his body is moving, related to the pitch mechanics and delivery. It’s going to be a process.”

Clayton Kershaw’s next rehab outing

After pitching three innings Wednesday with single-A Rancho Cucamonga, Clayton Kershaw will make the second start of his minor league rehab assignment with triple-A Oklahoma City next Tuesday, Roberts said.

The Dodgers are targeting four innings from Kershaw in that game, which will be on the road against the Reno Aces. After that, Kershaw will make at least one more rehab outing before the club will evaluate whether he is ready to return from his offseason shoulder surgery, according to Roberts.

