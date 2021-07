Associated Press

At least in his own manager's view, Shohei Ohtani is running away with the AL MVP award. Ohtani pitched seven strong innings and hit an early RBI single as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Monday night. In his 15th pitching start of the season and second since the All-Star break, Ohtani (5-1) gave up one run and five hits with five strikeouts.