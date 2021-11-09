Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero officially AL MVP finalists; see all 2021 MLB awards nominees
Next week is awards week for Major League Baseball, with all the major trophies handed out over a four-day span.
But first ... a sneak preview. The finalists for Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the year and Manager of the year in both leagues were announced on Monday night.
The MVP races carry the most prestige -- and this year, they have the most interesting candidates. In the American League, two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and MLB home run co-leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays have resumes that could have made them overwhelming winners in any other year.
Balloting for the BBWAA awards was completed before the start of the postseason.
AL MVP finalists
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays
NL MVP finalists
Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
AL Cy Young finalists
Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox
Robbie Ray, Toronto Blue Jays
NL Cy Young finalists
Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers
Max Scherzer, Los Angeles Dodgers
Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies
AL Rookie of the year finalists
Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays
Luis Garcia, Houston Astros
NL Rookie of the year finalists
Dylan Carlson, St. Louis Cardinals
Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds
Trevor Rogers, Miami Marlins
AL Manager of the year finalists
Dusty Baker, Houston Astros
Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays
Scott Servais, Seattle Mariners
NL Manager of the year finalists
Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers
Gabe Kapler, San Francisco Giants
Mike Shildt, St. Louis Cardinals
