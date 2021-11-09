Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero officially AL MVP finalists; see all 2021 MLB awards nominees

Next week is awards week for Major League Baseball, with all the major trophies handed out over a four-day span.

But first ... a sneak preview. The finalists for Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the year and Manager of the year in both leagues were announced on Monday night.

The MVP races carry the most prestige -- and this year, they have the most interesting candidates. In the American League, two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and MLB home run co-leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays have resumes that could have made them overwhelming winners in any other year.

Balloting for the BBWAA awards was completed before the start of the postseason.

In his amazing two-way season, Shohei Ohtani had 46 home runs and 100 RBI as a hitter, plus he posted a 9-2 record and a 3.18 ERA as a pitcher.

AL MVP finalists

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays

NL MVP finalists

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

AL Cy Young finalists

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

Robbie Ray, Toronto Blue Jays

NL Cy Young finalists

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Max Scherzer, Los Angeles Dodgers

Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

AL Rookie of the year finalists

Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays

Luis Garcia, Houston Astros

NL Rookie of the year finalists

Dylan Carlson, St. Louis Cardinals

Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds

Trevor Rogers, Miami Marlins

AL Manager of the year finalists

Dusty Baker, Houston Astros

Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays

Scott Servais, Seattle Mariners

NL Manager of the year finalists

Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers

Gabe Kapler, San Francisco Giants

Mike Shildt, St. Louis Cardinals

