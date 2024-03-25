Shohei Ohtani to address the media, spring training roundup, 2024 team picks

The sports world continues to be captivated by the gambling scandal surrounding Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and his now former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. We finally should be, maybe, possibly will be getting answers when the Japanese slugger addresses the media on Monday.

With many questions remaining unanswered, Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman speculate what Ohtani may say after Major League Baseball finally announced that they will be opening an investigation into this matter.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys discuss the interesting quotes regarding why J.D. Martinez chose to sign with the New York Mets over the San Francisco Giants, Wyatt Langford making the Texas Rangers, Jackson Holliday starting the season in the minors and thoughts on the passing of long-time Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos.

Jake & Jordan wrap the episode up by making their predictions for which teams will win their divisions before ultimately choosing who will take home the Commissioner's Trophy in 2024.

4:50 Shohei Ohtani addressing the media

16:45 J.D. Martinez “addicted to the playoffs”

25:37 Who made the big club?

30:29 Jackson Holliday sent to minors

37:36 Thoughts on Peter Angelos & Peter Seidler

47:58 2024 team picks

