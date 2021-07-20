Shohei Ohtani strikes out eight

The Telegraph

At first, the applause came from just a few fans but then it spread throughout the crowd from the 18th fairway to the half-full grandstand at the green. Then there was a second eruption just moments later, this time with whistles and catcalls. Finishing his final round of The Open just before lunchtime on Sunday was certainly never Bryson DeChambeau’s plan but considering the week he has had, there was something of a redemptive air of his bogey-free round of 65. Of course, when Royal St George’s