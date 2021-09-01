Shohei Ohtani steals home, which doesn't seem fair

As Shohei Ohtani maintains his MLB lead in home runs and leads all Angels starters in ERA, it is so easy to forget that he is also, somehow, one of the fastest players in the game.

Yes, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Ohtani, whose array of skills is already unprecedented in modern MLB, is very fast. Fast enough that the Angels let him steal home on a double steal on Tuesday.

The steal is Ohtani's 21st of the season, the highest mark on the Angels by double digits. He is also the first Angel to steal home since Francisco Arcia in 2018, according to MLB.

If you're curious about just how fast Ohtani is, MLB Advanced Media's average sprint speed metric currently has him at 28.9 feet per second. That's not quite elite, but it's still faster than your average center fielder (or any other position) and higher than players known for their speed like Lorenzo Cain and Brett Gardner.

Everything about Ohtani is unfair, so none of this should be surprising.