Shohei Ohtani puts on a show to lead Dodgers past Twins

The mystique of Shohei Ohtani has a way of striking fear into the heart of his opponents. He has a larger than life presence that feels almost superhuman in comparison to his peers. It feels like something special is imminent every time he steps to the plate.

That’s why more than 15,000 people showed up to Target Field on Monday night despite overcast skies and the temperature sitting below 50 degrees at first pitch.

Naturally, Ohtani lived up to the hype, putting on a show for everybody in attendance by going 3 for 5 with a solo home run to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-2 win over the Twins. It was the type of performance the Japanese superstar has been known to deliver throughout his career.

Maybe the most impressive thing was the fact that the impact of Ohtani spanned beyond the batter’s box. He even managed to make an impact from the on deck circle as he chased starter Bailey Ober simply by existing.

Never mind that Ober was in complete control only having thrown thrown 68 pitches while stifling a lethal lineup on the other end. He battled through a shaky start that featured him throwing a fastball to Ohtani that left the bat with a exit velocity of 110 mph, followed by a fastball to star first baseman Freddie Freeman that likely would’ve been a goner in the middle of the summer.

After working his way out of the jam relatively unscathed, however, Ober slowly started to settle in, and his excellence on the mound actually had the Twins in position for the win.

“After the first inning, I felt like I was able to get into a rhythm,” Ober said. “That felt pretty good to be able to just go out there and get into a flow state and not overthink stuff.”

It still wasn’t enough to convince manager Rocco Baldelli to let Ober face Ohtani for a third time.

“I know how many pitches he threw; I know it wasn’t 85 or 90,” Baldelli said. “He did everything we wanted him to do today, so we could hand it off to our good bullpen arms.”

Fittingly, Ohtani blooped a double to left field on the first pitch he saw from reliever Steven Okert. To make matters worse, Ohtani came around to score the tying run a couple of batters later, as Freeman and catcher Will Smith both got on base with soft contact.

As frustrating as the result was for the Twins, Baldelli stood by the call, noting that Okert actually pitched pretty well, even if the box score might suggest otherwise.

“He threw the ball the way we would want him to,” Baldelli said. “That’s where we ended up.”

Though he admitted he would’ve loved to stay in the game, Ober understood the decision and was at peace with it.

“You know, at that point, I trust all the guys we’ve got back there,” Ober said. “Whether it’s me or those guys coming in, I have faith we’re going to get the job done.”

Still, that ended up defining the rest of the game for the Twins, as the bullpen struggled to contain the Dodgers. After reliever Jay Jackson gave up a solo home run to center fielder Jake Outman to break the tie, Ohtani put the finishing touches on the win with a towering moonshot that crept into the first row of the bleachers in left field.

Not that Jackson felt too bad about serving up a solo home run to Ohtani.

“It happens,” Jackson said. “He’s strong as anything. That ball got out, and I was surprised. He’s a big boy, so he’s going to hit a lot more of those.”

