Shohei Ohtani pulled with cramps in pitching hand, still homers in Angels' loss

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at Angel Stadium. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

No amount of hand cramping could stop Shohei Ohtani from continuing his campaign of greatness.

Ohtani made an early departure from his pitching start Thursday night against Seattle after experiencing cramping in his right hand, but remained in the game as the Angels' designated hitter, scoring their first run and hitting his 40th home run to help them take a two-run lead into the ninth inning.

Carlos Estévez entered hoping to pick up his 24th save, but the closer loaded the bases on two walks and a single before giving up a grand slam to the Mariners' Cade Marlowe, sending the Angels to a 5-3 loss at Angel Stadium.

The Angels (56-54) dropped to four games behind the final American League wild-card spot and 7½ games behind first-place Texas in the AL West.

It was the third time in the last week that Ohtani experienced cramping, which impacted some aspects of his performance.

Ohtani pitched four scoreless innings, giving up three hits, walking one and striking out four. After throwing just 59 pitches and drawing a walk in the bottom of the fourth, Ohtani was replaced by José Soriano to start the fifth inning.

Ohtani scored on C.J. Cron's single in the sixth inning to a chorus of “M-V-P” chants by the crowd, after being intentionally walked and then stealing his 14th base. Cron’s RBI was his first at Angel Stadium since rejoining the team and he scored on Mike Moustakas’ double for a 2-1 lead.

Ohtani’s 40th blast of the season happened in the eighth inning, giving the Angels a 3-1 lead.

In the second game of a doubleheader in Detroit on July 27, Ohtani exited before his at-bat in the sixth inning with body cramps. He had pitched his first complete game in the first game. In Toronto on July 28, Ohtani exited before his final at-bat in the ninth because of cramping in his calves. He hit home runs in both games he made early exits from, as well.

