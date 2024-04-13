Shohei Ohtani meets fan who caught his first Dodger home run

LOS ANGELES - Shohei Ohtani met with the fan who caught the 2-time MVP's first home run as a Los Angeles Dodger.

The meetup comes a week after Ambar Roman caught Ohtani's home run ball. FOX 11 spoke with Ambar and she revealed the Dodgers offered her two signed hats, an autographed bat and a ball in exchange for Ohtani's home run ball.

The Dodgers were criticized on social media after it was also revealed that the team pulled Ambar away from her husband during the negotiation process. The team reportedly refused to authenticate the home run ball had she left Dodger Stadium with the game ball.

Despite the attention drawn to her and her beloved team, Ambar told FOX 11's Matthew Seedorff last week that she was grateful for the experience. Now, she and the Dodgers appear to be on more than just great terms after Ohtani hung out with Ambar and her husband on Friday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dodgers offer signed hats, autographed bat, ball to fan who caught Shohei Ohtani's home run

"Best birthday ever," Ambar wrote, in-part, on social media Friday.

Ambar may be Ohtani's unofficial lucky charm as she and her husband witnessed yet another Shohei slam at a Dodger home game on April 12. The Dodgers lost 8-7 to the San Diego Padres, but Ohtani finished the game going 3 for 5 with two doubles to go along with the aforementioned home run.