Shohei Ohtani honored with postage stamps
Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani's hometown in Japan is honoring him with a stamp and postcard collection.
Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani's hometown in Japan is honoring him with a stamp and postcard collection.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Ohtani was reportedly taken aback by the late Lakers star's message.
Shohei Ohtani's new Dodgers jersey beat the records set by soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
The Ohtani contract keeps getting weirder and weirder.
A second Tommy John surgery is notoriously difficult to recover from, so this is probably good news for Ohtani and the Dodgers.
Ohtani simply preferred the Dodgers.
Two-way prospects and other top free agents stand to benefit from Ohtani's new deal. Mike Trout and the rest of the NL West do not.
The Dodgers introduced Ohtani on Thursday at Chavez Ravine.
Shohei Ohtani's decision shook up the World Series odds.
Ohtani, the two-way phenom who has been far and away the most valuable player in baseball the past three seasons, announced the deal via Instagram on Saturday.
Ohtani agreed to a 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
The 32-year-old has a full no-trade clause in his contract, which runs through the 2030 season.
