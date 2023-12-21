Shohei Ohtani honored with postage stamps
Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani's hometown in Japan is honoring him with a stamp and postcard collection.
Shohei Ohtani honored with postage stamps originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani's hometown in Japan is honoring him with a stamp and postcard collection.
Shohei Ohtani honored with postage stamps originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Ohtani was reportedly taken aback by the late Lakers star's message.
Shohei Ohtani's new Dodgers jersey beat the records set by soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
The Ohtani contract keeps getting weirder and weirder.
A second Tommy John surgery is notoriously difficult to recover from, so this is probably good news for Ohtani and the Dodgers.
Ohtani simply preferred the Dodgers.
Two-way prospects and other top free agents stand to benefit from Ohtani's new deal. Mike Trout and the rest of the NL West do not.
The Dodgers introduced Ohtani on Thursday at Chavez Ravine.
Shohei Ohtani's decision shook up the World Series odds.
Ohtani, the two-way phenom who has been far and away the most valuable player in baseball the past three seasons, announced the deal via Instagram on Saturday.
Ohtani agreed to a 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
The 32-year-old has a full no-trade clause in his contract, which runs through the 2030 season.
Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down some of the best plays for the Week 16 Sunday daily fantasy slate.
Filling in for the injured Joe Burrow, Jake Browning has kept the Bengals' playoff hopes alive.
Chase suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Vikings.
Lockyer was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator device to prevent another incident.
New points changes from the Official World Golf Ranking will reward the best players ... and could show the way for LIV Golf.
The Ravens are being a little bit ignored with all the 49ers hype.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 16. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.
Under the agreement, selected Beavers and Cougars athletic teams, most notably the basketball squads, will compete in the WCC as affiliate members.