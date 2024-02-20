Shohei Ohtani hits home run in first live spring training batting practice with Dodgers

The Sho has arrived.

During the Los Angeles Dodgers' live batting practice in spring training, Shohei Ohtani blasted a home run.

The superstar made the monster hit in front of fans at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, on Monday ahead of Thursday's Cactus League opener. It was public proof of how the three-time All-Star is recovering since he had elbow surgery in September.

According to Dodger Insider, Ohtani took 15 pitches and swung four times. The home run was the last swing he took of the day.

ESPN reports that reliever J.P. Feyereisen threw the fastball that Ohtani boosted. The two-time MVP also faced Ryan Brasier and Blake Treinen.

"When he hit it, I'm like, 'Oh, he's Shohei, so he's got power,'" Feyereisen told the sports network. "Then I turned around, I'm like, 'Well, there's another one.' So it was good. It was fun to see."

Shohei Ohtani just completed his first live BP against pitchers. He saw 15 pitches and swung at 4, including this final swing - a homer. pic.twitter.com/zyrbFWxCMe — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) February 19, 2024

Last week, the 29-year-old reportedly hit 10 home runs in his first batting practice with the National League team.

Ohtani joined the Dodgers this offseason with a monster 10-year, $700 million contract after six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

The two-way player won't pitch this season to let his elbow heal. He won't play in the team's spring training opening game against the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers open the regular season against the Padres on March 20 with a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shohei Ohtani hits home run during Dodgers' live batting practice