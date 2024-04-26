Shohei Ohtani gets booed by Toronto fans, then smacks a home run

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. (Cole Burston / Getty Images)

The boos started before Shohei Ohtani’s name was even announced.

They only got louder as he rounded the bases.

Five months ago, Toronto Blue Jays fans thought they were about to win Ohtani’s free-agent sweepstakes, getting teased by online reports last December that the two-way star was flying to Toronto to sign with the team.

Instead, the social media rumors proved false. Ohtani signed with the Dodgers. And in his first trip back to Rogers Centre on Friday, he was received with a chorus of boos from a frustrated fan base.

Shohei Ohtani had gotten a lot of cheers from the crowd in his past trips to Toronto



Not anymore apparently pic.twitter.com/M0oikMlV0D — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) April 26, 2024

Ohtani’s response: A towering home run in his first at-bat of the weekend series.

For a brief moment, the crowd watched in silence as his seventh long ball of the year sailed out to right field. Then, the jeers returned with a vengeance immediately, with Ohtani getting showered with more boos on his trip around the bases.

Sign up for more Dodgers news with Dodgers Dugout. Delivered at the start of each series.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.