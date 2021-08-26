Shohei Ohtani extends lead atop home run leaderboard against Orioles

SEE IT: Shohei Ohtani hits 41st home run of season vs. Orioles originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A day after Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander helped the Orioles become the first team to hit two home runs in a game against Shohei Ohtani on the mound en route to Baltimore's first win in 20 games, Ohtani got his revenge.

Ohtani crushed a solo home run 374 feet into the right field stands in the first inning against the O's on Thursday for his 41st of the season.

Matinee Shotime.



That's 41 homers on the year for Ohtani. pic.twitter.com/Jf5X5z2Lrj — MLB (@MLB) August 26, 2021

The blast over right field was also Ohtani's first dinger at Camden Yards, and his 88th overall in his career. The two-way phenom has now homered in every AL ballpark.

Ohtani is having one of the more incredible seasons in MLB history, with .269/.366/.636 splits and a 3.00 ERA and 8-1 record in 19 games pitching.