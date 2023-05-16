Shohei Ohtani crushes one of MLB's hardest-hit HRs in between mound appearances

Shohei Ohtani, seen here with the Samurai warrior helmet that's become the trademark of his home run celebration. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani helped himself on Monday in emphatic fashion.

The Los Angeles Angels All-Star hit one of MLB's hardest-hit home runs of the season against the Baltimore Orioles. He did so in between trips to the mound as the Angels' starting pitcher.

With two men on and one out in the top of the fourth inning, Orioles starter Grayson Rodriguez threw an 80 mph breaking ball on the first pitch. It found the middle of the plate. Ohtani made the most of the offering.

He launched the ball to right centerfield. As soon as he connected, there was no doubt that it was leaving the field of play. The only question remaining was weather Camden Yards could contain it to the confines of the park.

Shohei Ohtani, breaking ties and breaking hearts. pic.twitter.com/ZpkDYs7QGV — MLB (@MLB) May 15, 2023

The ball traveled over the fans in the right centerfield bleachers and off the top of the fence on the exterior of the park. Ohtani cleared the bases and crossed home plate, where his teammates adorned him with the Samurai warrior helmet that's become the signature of his home-run celebration.

The home run was his ninth of the season and raised his RBI tally to 29. It gave the Angels a 7-4 lead. It was also one of the hardest in all of MLB this season. Per Statcast, the 114.6 mph exit velocity rates as the 15th-hardest home run of the season. It traveled 456 feet, making it the 14th longest home run of the season.

The blast, of course, was the longest home run of the season hit by a pitcher. But it came in second place in exit velocity to a 116.7 mph home run hit earlier this season. That bomb is also claimed by Ohtani.

Ohtani needed the help after offering up home runs to Anthony Santander and Adam Frazier in earlier innings. Who better to look to than himself?

The do-everything All-Star is in the midst of another sensational season. Ohtani entered Monday slashing .287/.361/.513 with 8 home runs, 6 stolen bases and 26 RBI. He was sporting a .274 ERA and 0.913 WHIP with 66 strikeouts and 20 walks in 46 innings on the mound.