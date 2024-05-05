Shohei Ohtani continues to hand out Porsches. This time Dave Roberts gets one

Shohei Ohtani gifted new teammate Joe Kelly's wife with a new Porsche Panamera, a sports car with a sticker price between $100,000 and $200,000, when the Dodgers reliever agreed to give his jersey No. 17 to the two-way star after Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700-million deal with the Dodgers in mid-December.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts received a similar gift from Ohtani on Friday, but it was more of the gag variety, a mauve-colored model Porsche with a sticker price of … between $100 and $200.

Read more: Ohtani hits one out of the park, gifting a Porsche to Dodger pitcher Joe Kelly's wife days before Christmas

The car, which Roberts is displaying on the desk in his Dodger Stadium office, was apparently given to the manager to mark Ohtani tying Roberts’ franchise record for home runs by a Japanese-born player, which stood at seven entering Saturday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

“A Japanese-born player who is about to break my Dodgers record [for home runs by a Japanese-born player] very soon, brought a gift, a Porsche,” Roberts told reporters Saturday afternoon, building suspense with his setup.

“He brought it into my office … so there is context. He did buy me a car. And I guess I didn't specify what type of car [I wanted]. So Shohei did bring in a nice little Porsche for me, so I can't say he never gave me anything.”

Read more: Once almost traded to the Angels, Andy Pages is the Dodgers' newest rookie star

Sign up for more Dodgers news with Dodgers Dugout. Delivered at the start of each series.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.