Shohei Ohtani breaks record for most home runs in a season by Japanese-born player ... in early July

Chris Cwik
·2 min read
It's another day of baseball, which means Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani broke another record. With a home run during Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox, Ohtani broke the record for most home runs hit in a single season by a Japanese-born player. It's early July, by the way. 

Ohtani's blast gave him 32 home runs on the season. That figure not only leads baseball, but it also pushed Ohtani past former New York Yankees slugger Hideki Matsui, who hit 31 home runs during the 2004 season.

Matsui knew Ohtani was closing in on the record, and wrote a statement congratulating Ohtani on the accomplishment. 

You know Ohtani is good when a former two-time All-Star sounds like a regular fan when talking about Ohtani's dominance. Every baseball fan has likely uttered the phrase, "I can't wait to see what he is able to do next" when watching Ohtani this season.

Shohei Ohtani continues to smash records.
Shohei Ohtani hit his 32nd home run of the season Wednesday. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

We already know Ohtani is a baseball unicorn, but it continues to be impressive to see him break records and set new standards around the league every day. 

With his home run Wednesday, Ohtani became the first player to hit 32+ home runs with 12+ stolen bases before the All-Star break.

Those numbers represent arbitrary end points, but they still point to Ohtani's all-around dominance. He's not just an All-Star hitter and pitcher, he's also one of the fastest players in the game. 

Ohtani's excellence may lead to more teams trying to develop two-way players moving forward. Some of those players might succeed, but it's tough to imagine any of them matching Ohtani's ability. 

Good two-way players come once a century. Players like Ohtani are one of a kind. 

