Shohei Ohtani homers, pitches into 5th inning for Angels

  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    1/5

    White Sox Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    2/5

    White Sox Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) bats during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    3/5

    White Sox Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) bats during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    4/5

    White Sox Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    5/5

    White Sox Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) bats during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GREG BEACHAM
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani both hit the hardest homer and threw the hardest pitch by a starter in the majors this season in an extraordinary two-way performance for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday night.

Ohtani pitched and hit in the same game for the first time since moving to the majors, and the Japanese star had memorable moments in both of his endeavors against the Chicago White Sox.

Ohtani hit 100.6 mph with a fastball in the first inning, and his 451-foot homer on the first pitch he saw as the Angels' No. 2 hitter moments later went 115 mph off the bat. Those are both tops this season among starting pitchers and hitters — and Ohtani had a 101.1-mph fastball later.

Ohtani went 1 for 3 at the plate with his massive homer and a hard-hit lineout off Chicago starter Dylan Cease, showing off the powerful swing that makes him the Angels' everyday designated hitter.

Ohtani also was excellent in the first four innings of his first mound start of the season, holding Chicago scoreless and allowing just one hit. But his frequent control problems intensified in the fifth, and the White Sox tied it 3-3 during a two-out rally featuring two of Ohtani's five walks and a wild pitch.

But Ohtani apparently escaped injury when he left the game after a collision at home plate with AL MVP José Abreu, who undercut him while sliding home to score the tying run. Angels GM Perry Minasian said Ohtani has only general soreness and wasn't removed from the game due to an injury.

Ohtani is just the third pitcher over the last 45 seasons to hit for himself in a game with the designated hitter available. He’s also the first pitcher to bat second for a team since Jack Dunleavy did it for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 7, 1903.

“Don’t you love it?” Angels manager Joe Maddon asked before the game. “This was him deciding that he could do this. ... When he came over, this is what he wanted to do. This is why he signed up. Everybody clamored for him because of this particular reason, so I think it’s important that we give him this opportunity to do that and see how it plays out.”

No Angels pitcher had ever hit for himself in a game with the designated hitter available since the rule was implemented in the AL in 1973.

Despite his control woes, Ohtani nearly escaped the fifth inning when he struck out Yoan Moncada with the bases loaded, but catcher Max Stassi let the pitch get past him for a passed ball and also made a throwing error trying to get Moncada at first.

Abreu then collided with Ohtani while the pitcher covered home plate, and Ohtani was down on the dirt for a long moment before walking gingerly to the dugout.

Ohtani yielded two hits with seven strikeouts in his longest start since 2018. Just one of Chicago's three runs was earned.

Ohtani has been solid as the Angels' designated hitter for most of the past two seasons, but the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year is attempting a full-time return to the starting rotation. Ohtani made just two starts over the past two years after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Angels previously have held Ohtani out of games on the day before and the day after he pitches, but Ohtani also played against Chicago on Saturday night, going 1 for 4 as the designated hitter. The Angels are trying new ways to focus Ohtani's mental approach in his difficult job, and Maddon thinks being in the batting lineup might help his pitcher.

“Theoretically, I thought that would be a residue positive component of him being able to do both,” Maddon said. “Just go pitch, then go hit, go pitch, go hit, just play baseball. ... I do believe conversationally, it does help him doing both.”

An AL team hadn't declined to use the DH in a game in which it was available since May 17, 2009, when Maddon's Tampa Bay Rays did it accidentally. Maddon submitted a lineup card with an error, listing two third basemen — which meant Andy Sonnanstine had to hit for himself while Evan Longoria wasn't allowed to play.

The prior time an AL team declined the designated hitter was Sept. 23, 1976, when Ken Brett of the Chicago White Sox batted eighth. The only other time it happened since 1976 was on June 30, 2016, when San Francisco's Madison Bumgarner batted for himself against Oakland in an interleague game.

Ohtani is the first player to make starts as both a pitcher and a non-pitcher in three different seasons since Bobby Reis did it for the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Boston Bees in the mid-1930s.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Angels' Shohei Ohtani to make historic start on mound while batting in the No. 2 spot

    Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will break ground when he starts on the mound and bats second in the lineup on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball

  • Angels star Shohei Ohtani throws wild 100 mph pitch, drills home run in historic start

    Shohei Ohtani hit a deep home run instantly in his first appearance at the plate on Sunday night in a historic outing for the pitcher.

  • Indians beat Tigers 9-3, overcome Baddoo 1st-pitch home run

    Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh inning, and the Cleveland Indians overcame a home run by Akil Baddoo on the first pitch of his first major league at-bat to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Sunday. Cleveland avoided a season-opening sweep in Detroit after falling behind 3-1 in the third inning. Yu Chang put the Indians up 4-3 with a two-run single off Daniel Norris (0-1) in the seventh, and Luplow added his home run one out later.

  • Final Four: Baylor's first-half flurry propels Bears over Houston and into national title game

    The Bears outscored Houston by 25 in the first half to make the second half a formality.

  • Tavatanakit holds off charging Ko in ANA Inspiration

    Patty Tavatanakit had no idea Lydia Ko was tearing up the course three groups ahead Sunday in the final round of the ANA Inspiration. “Didn’t look at the leaderboard at all today," Tavatanakit said. With a chip-in eagle on the par-5 second, two birdies and a lot of par saves, the long-hitting Thai player survived Ko's charge without realizing how close it was until she finished and was preparing for the traditional victory leap into Poppie’s Pond.

  • Swimming: Leukaemia survivor Ikee defies odds by securing Olympics berth

    Japanese swimming star Rikako Ikee defied the odds and secured an Olympics berth after the leukaemia survivor won the women's 100-metre butterfly at the national championships on Sunday, less than eight months after she returned to competition. Ikee pumped her fist and received a hug from her competitor in the next lane after finishing in 57.77 seconds, qualifying her for the 4x100 medley relay at this summer's Games. Ikee had been expected to be one of Japan's top medal hopefuls at the Tokyo Olympics before she was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2019.

  • White Sox tie Angels with wacky dropped third strike sequence

    Check out the wacky dropped third strike play that allowed the White Sox to score multiple runs in Sunday night's game against the Angels.

  • Patty Tavatanakit, a 21-year-old rookie, holds off Lydia Ko's historic round for ANA Inspiration victory

    Lydia Ko's final-round 62 tied the course record, but Patty Tavatanakit's lead was too large for Ko to catch Sunday at the ANA Inspiration.

  • Angels say Shohei Ohtani is 'fine' after home-plate collision in walk-off win

    Shohei Ohtani has "general soreness" after getting into a home-plate collision. Jared Walsh later hits a walk-off home run in the Angels' 7-4 win.

  • Upton, Angels get lucky bounce, top hot Mercedes, White Sox

    Justin Upton's tiebreaking homer capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels, helped by a flyball that bounced off the head of Chicago center fielder Luis Robert, beat hot-hitting Yermín Mercedes and the White Sox 5-3 on Saturday night. Mercedes homered, doubled and singled to become the first player since at least 1900 to begin a season with eight straight hits. The Angels trailed 3-2 going into the eighth.

  • Verzuz goes old school with battle featuring Earth, Wind & Fire and Isley Brothers

    An Easter edition of Verzuz will see music legends the Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire square off in high definition. Here's how to watch.

  • March Madness National Championship, Gonzaga vs. Baylor: betting odds, spread, money line

    The Zags are one win away from perfection.

  • Trimmer Guerrero helps Jays finish series win over Yanks

    Guerrero and Randal Grichuk homered off Domingo Germán in the Yankee right-hander's return from a domestic violence ban, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat New York 3-1 Sunday to win a season-opening series against their AL East rival. A slimmed-down Guerrero had a hit in all three games, including an opposite-field shot leading off the second inning against Germán. “He makes the lineup a lot better,” manager Charlie Montoyo said.

  • Man punches 75-year-old in the face in Harlem in apparent random attack

    Police are searching for a man behind what appears to be a random attack in Harlem targeting a 75-year-old woman.

  • Umpires mark first brawl of MLB season by ejecting wrong guy in Cardinals-Reds

    Getting shoved while walking to the dugout is an ejectable offense, apparently.

  • Rep. Jim Clyburn called Joe Manchin's push for bipartisanship over passage of voting rights legislation 'insulting'

    Manchin is the only Democratic senator who has not signed on as a cosponsor to S. 1 and opposes changing filibuster rules to aid the bill's passage.

  • 'They said, keep going': migrants escorted back to Mexico without any explanation

    In a chaotic situation at the southern border, agents are escorting migrants and expelling them from the US before they know what’s happening Joel Duarte Mendez, 25, and his son, Hector, traveled from Honduras to the US over 12 days to city of Reynosa, Texas. They were flown from the Rio Grande Valley to El Paso and later bussed and deported into Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Photograph: Jorge Salgado/The Guardian They couldn’t work out quite where they were or where they were headed when the guards told them: “Keep going”. They walked forward, as instructed, across an unfamiliar bridge and then suddenly they were in Mexico. Or, more accurately, back in Mexico. But 800 miles from where they had arrived in America. In a chaotic situation at the southern border, US Customs and Border Protection agents are escorting migrants across the bridge that links downtown El Paso, Texas, with the adjacent city in Mexico, Ciudad Juárez, and expelling them from the US before they even know what’s happening. One young mother just sat directly down on the sidewalk on the Mexican side of the international bridge linking the two cities and clutched her breastfeeding child to her as they huddled in cold, late March weather. The child, no more than 18 months old, wearing a pink sweater and wrapped in a blanket first fed, then slept in her arms, unaware of the moments her bewildered mother would let a tear roll down her face. At one point the woman covered the little girl’s hands with socks to stop her from crying due to the cold wind, despite the fact that the mother didn’t have a jacket of her own. A group of migrants rapidly deported from the US under Trump’s Title 42 wait on the Mexican side of the Paso del Norte international bridge, between El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico on 10 March 2021. Photograph: Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images The sight is all too familiar in Juárez where dozens of migrants are being unceremoniously ejected from the US daily via a health protocol put in place by the Trump administration, known as Title 42, where migrants can be expelled to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the US. Some undocumented people who cross the US-Mexico border are being admitted to the US to begin the asylum process, mainly unaccompanied minors and – theoretically – parents with very young children. But most adult migrants and families currently being apprehended in the US are being expelled, though often not before being taken on a confusing and winding journey by the authorities on the American side. “I came through Reynosa, I went to the wall and immigration picked us up,” 25-year-old Joel Duarte Mendez, who had originally traveled from Honduras, explained. Reynosa is at the eastern end of the Texas-Mexico border, 754 miles from the cities of Juárez and El Paso at the extreme western end. After crossing from Reynosa into Texas, Mendez and his two-year-old son, Hector, were briefly detained. “Then they had us on a plane, then from there they put us on a bus and they just threw us here,” he said, pointing at the international bridge linking El Paso and Ciudad Juárez. I said, ‘this is my opportunity to go’ and, well, that just simply wasn’t the case American border agents had lined up the group of people after they got off the bus, took them part way across the bridge and then “they told us to ‘keep going’,” Mendez said. He clung to Hector, the boy wrapped in a jacket obviously fit for his father, who was braving the cold weather in a T-shirt. “I came with my son to give him a better life,” Mendez said. Their trip from Honduras to the border took 12 days, he said. He owned a coffee farm and a home in Honduras, but both had been destroyed when massive hurricanes hit the country last November. With the climate crisis believed to be causing stronger hurricanes, Mendez and Hector have effectively become climate refugees. He used what was left of his money to pay for the trip, he said. “We thought they were letting people with children five years and younger enter [the US], so I said, ‘this is my opportunity to go’ and, well, that just simply wasn’t the case,” he told the Guardian, dejectedly. Families wait inside a processing center in Ciudad Juárez as they are interviewed near the Paso del Norte international bridge. Photograph: Jorge Salgado/The Guardian Title 42 was the last big piece of Donald Trump’s anti-immigration agenda that all but closed the US-Mexico border to the undocumented in the pandemic. Joe Biden’s administration has rescinded Trump’s so-called Remain in Mexico policy, where migrants were forced to wait in often-dangerous border towns in Mexico while their claims for asylum from violent countries were processed in the US, sometimes taking years. But for those without legal cases already underway in the US, Biden is continuing to use Title 42 while the pandemic lingers. Many crossing the border now are not even being officially processed into a border patrol or a Department of Health and Human Services facility, nor being turned over to family in the states to await a date with immigration court. They are just expelled into Mexico. Mendez and the breastfeeding mother were among a group of approximately three-dozen migrants, almost all of them parents with young children, whom the Guardian saw being ousted from the US in recent days. In Juárez, they were escorted into a gated area right off the bridge by the Mexican authorities, where journalists were not allowed to interview them. But tears were visible, and many looked confused. The last mother in line had a young boy in her arms and another small child walking in front of her, both children were crying, while tears began streaming down the woman’s face when she realized she was in Mexico. The group spent more than an hour in the gated area, before it was opened and several families spilled onto the streets of Juárez, left to fend for themselves. Those who had contacts in the area asked for directions to taxis or called someone to pick them up, but others just sat on the street, unsure of their next move. One father, who was not prepared to share his name, explained that since crossing briefly into the US they had never been told where they were or where they were going. “We were there in the detention center waiting supposedly for them to contact a family member of ours [in the US] so they could come get us or send for us, but no, they lied to us,” he said. The other father said: “It’s completely false that they would let us enter with small children.” Four children sit on the streets of Ciudad Juárez after being deported from the US. Photograph: Jorge Salgado/The Guardian There are conflicting reports about why migrants are being transported from one end of the Texas border to the other, ranging from accounts about emergency shelters being full on either side of the border, especially because of Covid-19 restrictions that have closed many or shrunk capacity, to cruel tactics simply to deter migrants with an extra dose of desperation. Nearby, another family: three children huddled around their mother, the father pacing back and forth. He confirmed that they had received no information from the agents who expelled them. “Imagine what we go through from Honduras to get here: walking, hitchhiking, feeling hungry, suffering with our children,” he said. “They took our photos, our fingerprints, kept us for three days, and then sent us here without signing anything.” Mendez said he thought things would be different under the Biden administration. He has a brother in Charlotte, North Carolina, who had been expecting to pick him and Hector up, when Mendez called him with the bad news. “He reprimanded me for making the journey,” Mendez said. “I told him I had no other choice, I didn’t want us to starve.” Now, he was stranded in Juárez, thousands of miles from home, with no money to return. Nina Lakhani and Valerie Gonzalez contributed reporting

  • Yanks’ Germán cheered in return, struggles vs Blue Jays

    Domingo German was cheered by Yankees fans in his return from a domestic violence suspension but struggled against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three runs in three innings on Sunday.

  • 17-game schedule, Jimmy Garoppolo, draft needs and other 49ers news

    We check in with the San Francisco 49ers to see what has gone on with the Arizona Cardinals' division rival over the last week.

  • The Rush: Stanford women win Championship, Zags hope for more magic in men’s final

    The Stanford Cardinal held off a scrappy Arizona Wildcats squad to capture their first National Championship in 29 years. On the men’s side, Gonzaga used some magic of its own to propel the Bulldogs into the finals against a Baylor buzzsaw -- to be decided tonight! Plus, Jared shows you “What’s Good” from the world of sports.