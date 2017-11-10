Shohei Ohtani's Arrival in America Won't Come With a Fair Contract

With Friday’s announcement that the Nippon Ham Fighters will post two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani for bidding this offseason, MLB and baseball fans are now one step closer to seeing one of the game’s most intriguing talents playing at its highest level. All the more exciting is that he’ll be coming to America amid a winter that will likely be largely devoid of any significant free-agent intrigue. But while we celebrate Ohtani’s arrival and think back to the halcyon days of Brooks Kieschnick, it’s worth reflecting on the process that will bring the Japanese righty to the states—and how patently unfair to him it is.

Let’s start with the posting system. The Fighters will make Ohtani (who recently signed with a U.S.-based agent) available to the highest bidder. How that auction will proceed remains up in the air. MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball have had a posting system arrangement in place since 1998, and while the process has gone through a few iterations, the most recent version was simple. Interested MLB teams would pay a posting fee of up to $20 million to a NPB team for the right to negotiate with a player; if the player signed, the NPB team would get the fee.

That arrangement, however, expired at the end of October, and the leagues haven’t agreed on a new one. As of now, there are two options on the table: Extend the old system for at least another year; or a new proposal in which the NPB team would get a fee equal to 15% of the player’s contract with the MLB team. The latter has been rejected by the Fighters, and understandably so: With Ohtani’s first MLB contract capped at roughly $3 million thanks to the league’s new international amateur signing rules, Nippon would receive at most a mere $450,000 to give up his services if it agrees to a flat percentage fee.