Shohei Ohtani hits baseball to place no human should be capable of reaching

It's Shohei Ohtani's year.

The Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom continued his campaign to become the face of MLB on Friday with his MLB-best 33rd homer of the year. He now leads the majors by a full five home runs.

But this wasn't just any home run. It was the kind of knock that generated a wave of involuntary "oohs" and "aahs" from a T-Mobile Park crowd and caused Angels broadcaster Matt Vasgersian to basically start foaming at the mouth ("A ball and two strikes to Ohtani ... Oh, got it! GOT IT! GOT IT").

Just look at this violence:

Here is how the Angels bench reacted (keep an eye on Justin Upton).

The perfect reaction to that Shohei homer. 😱 pic.twitter.com/KE4yrsQF2b — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2021

The Statcast numbers, for people who are into that, are a 116.5 mph exit velocity, a 31-degree launch angle and a projected distance of 463 feet. But you shouldn't need to hear "463 feet" to marvel at that homer.

You just need to see where the ball landed. In the fourth deck. Next to a group of three people, who couldn't believe what was happening even as it was happening.

There were only three fans up there. Three friends watching the game.



Said one of them: “It just kept getting closer and closer and I was like, ‘What the fuck?” — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) July 10, 2021

Consider this a form of viral marketing for the upcoming Home Run Derby, which will be played at Coors Field without the humidor. Those attending might want to consider bringing hard hats.

