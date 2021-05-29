Shohei Ohtani adds to unprecedented MLB record vs. Athletics

Ohtani adds to unprecedented MLB record vs. Athletics originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Shohei Ohtani continues to amaze, but he also continues to make history.

Against himself.

In the bottom of the sixth inning Friday, the Los Angeles Angels star joined a very rare club after striking out Athletics outfielder Seth Brown.

So rare, in fact, Ohtani's the only one in it.

Players in MLB history with at least 10 home runs at-bat and 50 strikeouts on the mound in a season:



2018 #Angels Shohei Ohtani

2021 #Angels Shohei Ohtani



Sorry, Bambino... — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) May 29, 2021

That's right, the full list of players to hit 10 home runs and strike out 50 players incudes Shohei Ohtani (2018) and Shohei Ohtani (2021).

Not bad, eh?

If you're wondering how legendary two-way player Babe Ruth did. He fell 10 strikeouts short of the feat back in 1918.

Ohtani topped out at 97.9 mph Friday, striking out five in six innings.

The A’s dodged from Ohtani on Thursday when he dealt with a typical Bay Area transportation issue and wasn't able to make it to the Oakland Coliseum in time for warmups. While he was able to be in the lineup as the designated hitter, the A’s didn't have to worry about him on the mound.

A’s manager Bob Melvin sang Ohtani’s praises on Thursday saying, he has never seen anyone like the two-way star.

“It’s unbelievable, it really is. Nobody can do that,” Melvin said on Thursday. “There have been plenty of guys that have tried to. It’s tough enough doing one, as opposed to the other, let alone excelling at both. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s a fantastic talent and people around the game and certainly, fanbases should appreciate that because it is a very difficult thing to do to be that good on both ends of it.”