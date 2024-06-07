The shockingly low price for Jean-Clair Todibo is revealed

Manchester United’s long-term defensive target Jean-Clair Todibo could be available for as little as £21 million this summer in what could prove one of the bargains of the transfer window.

L’Equipe, a French newspaper, report that while the 24-year-old centre-back has three years remaining on his deal with OGC Nice, he will be available for a fee “worth around €25 million” (£21 million) – far below the figure previously reported of around £40 million.

A report relayed by The Peoples Person last month contended United were prepared to meet this valuation with a £40 million bid described as “likely“.

With this fresh update from France revealing the price may be as low as half of this fee, United officials will be rushing to book flights to Nice to take advantage of the discount.

Interestingly, OGC Nice are also owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS Sport team, who became the new rulers at Old Trafford following ratification of the British billionaire’s minority stake ownership bid to assume 27.7% ownership at United in February.

L’Equipe reveals this cross-ownership puts the Red Devils in a “favourable position” to sign Todibo, ahead of clubs such as Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa, who have all been linked with moves for the Frenchman.

United are looking to strengthen their defensive unit this summer after a season decimated by injuries in defence. All four of Erik ten Hag’s senior centre-backs – Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof – were ruled out at various points this year.

For the trip to play West Ham away, the Dutch manager was even forced to field a centre-back partnership of Jonny Evans and Willy Kambwala as all four defenders were injured at the same time. Predictably, United would fall to a 2-0 defeat.

As such, a new centre-back is considered a priority in the coming transfer window, though even a second may be signed as Varane has departed Old Trafford on a free, while the futures of Maguire and Lindelof remain uncertain.

The number one target appears to be Jarrad Branthwaite, the Everton centre-back who has firmly established himself in the Premier League this season under Sean Dyche. The Merseyside club, while in desperate need of a cash injection to comply with the league’s profit and sustainability regulations (PSR), are believed to want in excess of £75 million for the 21-year-old defender, citing recent deals for Josko Gvardiol and Wesley Fofana as the benchmark.

United are set to face their own difficulties with PSR this summer as the costs of previous windows finally catches up with the club. This makes the potential of a long-term target like Todibo being available for as little as £21 million such a significant development, as it would free up funds to invest elsewhere in the squad, in a way which a move for Branthwaite would drain them.

And with the Nice centre-back having previously referenced his enjoyment at playing under the stewardship of INEOS, this appears a deal almost too good an opportunity to pass up. Watch this space.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



