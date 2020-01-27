Shocking video of Kareem Hunt traffic stop features emotional Hunt saying he would fail drug test

Kareem Hunt was stopped for speeding in January. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is going to hear from the NFL very soon. Footage from Hunt’s traffic stop on Tuesday has been released, and it doesn’t paint the running back in a positive light.

In the footage — which was obtained by TMZ — Hunt says he would not pass an NFL drug test at the time of the stop.

The officer who inspected Hunt’s car also found an open bottle of vodka in a bag belonging to Hunt.

Hunt, 24, is clearly emotional while speaking with the officer. He tells the officer he’s “been through a lot,” potentially referencing his eight game suspension after being caught on video kicking a woman in the face.

The officer and Hunt talk about a number of things during the stop. The officer admits he a huge Browns fan, and mentions that Hunt had a “good second part of the year.” The officer also warns Hunt about throwing away his second chance, and even brings up former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice.

A Rocky River Police Dept. spokesperson told TMZ the officer acted in an “appropriate and consistent” way during the stop.

In eight games with the Browns, Hunt rushed for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns. He’s set to be a free agent in the offseason.

