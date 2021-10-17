‘Shocking thing after shocking thing’ Tony Romo reacts to Dallas Cowboys, Patriots game

The Dallas Cowboys trailed the New England Patriots 14-10 at halftime after a wild first half at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

CBS commentator and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was overwhelmed by the odd sequence of plays that included the Cowboys blocking a punt but then having a touchdown run not credited

“I have not seen a game like this where it’s just shocking thing after shocking thing over and over with high-level play,” Romo said. “If you’re a Cowboys fan right now, you’re like, ‘How are we not winning this game?’

The Cowboys offense ran up and down the field but turnovers inside the red zone burned them for the second consecutive week. The Cowboys outgained the Patriots 235 yards to 128. Dak Prescott threw for 192 yards and a touchdown but also three an interception in the end zone and fumbled on a quarterback sneak on fourth down that would have put Dallas in front.

Dak fumbles trying to cross the goal line pic.twitter.com/z86NGAOkSd — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) October 17, 2021

The Cowboys have also burned themselves with seven penalties for 76 yards.

“What a crazy, and yet an exciting first half,” Romo’s booth partner Jim Nantz said.

The #Cowboys have 2 red-zone turnovers in the same game for the 1st time since 2008 Week 17 at the Eagles. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 17, 2021

Luke Gifford blocked a Patriots punt in the second quarter. It was his first career blocked punt and the first time the Cowboys blocked a punt since Danny McCray blocked one at Philadelphia in 2015 (9/20/15). — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 17, 2021